Gianluca Okon-Engstler has chosen to represent Italy at the FIFA U17 World Cup, a 48-team tournament to begin in Qatar this week.

Gianluca, son of legendary Socceroo Paul Okon, is the only member of the 23-man Italian squad to not play club football in the country, currently representing Club Brugge's under-23 team in Belgium's Challenger Pro League as well as the club's under-19 squad at the UEFA Youth League.

It's not his first selection for Italy's under-17 team, having also played as a defensive midfielder for Italy at the Under-17 Euros in May-June 2026, where they were undefeated title winners.

The Sydney-born youngster made two appearances for Australia at U16 and U17 in April 2024 and February 2025 respectively before choosing the Italian path instead.

Italy have been drawn in Group E alongside Jamaica, Ivory Coast and Uzbekistan and are expected to go deep into the tournament alongside youth football powerhouses such as Spain, Germany, Brazil and Nigeria.

With the exception of the tournament final at the 45,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the entire tournament will be played at the eight-pitch Aspire Academy, which was a significant training location for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Australia will play in Group C alongside Mozambique, Argentina and Denmark with a squad headlined by rising Sydney FC star Akol Akon.

The Joeys' first game is on Friday morning 3am AEDT against Argentina.