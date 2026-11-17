The postponement of the AFC Asian Cup by 11 months has thrown the immediate future of the Socceroos head coaching job into disarray, but incumbent Tony Popovic has suggested he wants to stay on for the tournament in December 2027.

On the eve of what was meant to be the Socceroos' final AFC Asian Cup warm-up match against Jordan in Doha, Popovic was pressed about his immediate future in the role.

The 53-year-old had turned down a four-year contract extension earlier this year for a shorter one that was set to expire at the end of the upcoming Asian Cup, which was due to conclude in late January 2027.

The recent delay of the tournament to December 2027 - January 2028 due to the turmoil in the Middle East means that Popovic is no longer contracted to take charge of the event, but he told reporters in Doha on Monday that he couldn't think of a better role for the time being.

Popovic had been loosely linked to the vacant Crystal Palace role recently filled by Thomas Frank, laughing off suggestions made earlier this month that he was in early negotiations to replace Pierre Sage.

It is understood that the FA are enthusiastic for Popovic to remain in the role, having only just recently attempted to lock him in until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, but the recent entry of both Kevin Muscat and the two Aloisi brothers (Ross and John) into the market could mean they could explore alternate options in coming days.

Football Australia boss Martin Kuegeler is in Doha to observe the two friendlies against Qatar and Jordan, but Popovic said contract talks won't be brought forward from an originally planned date.

"We never had any plans to discuss my future during this period," Popovic said.

"The Asian Cup postponement doesn't change that and I'm sure that'll all happen in the next couple of months."

Popovic, who is contracted through to the first week of February 2027, also said he's not thinking of Tuesday night's game against Jordan as the last of his time in charge of Australia, despite the reality that it could well be.

"I haven't thought of it in that way," he told Joey Lynch at a pre-game press conference in Doha.

"I don't expect it to be the last game, but you never know. As it stands, it is. I'm not viewing it that way, but it's a chance that could happen."

"I don't picture in my mind that this is the end, but if we look at the contractual situation, it could be."

"Regardless of what happens next, I don't think I could ever have a job that would be as good as the one I have now."

"I'm in such a privileged position, I don't take it for granted, I'm very grateful.

"I'm coaching my country, the Socceroos, and it doesn't get better than this, so I don't think I'll ever have something that feels as special as this.

"But I also know football things change, whether you have a contract or not."

The Socceroos take on rank no. 72 Jordan at 3am AEDT on Wednesday morning.