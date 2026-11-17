Pitso Mosimane said Kenya are not underdogs in Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi following their 2-2 draw with South Africa on Friday.

Bafana Bafana have slipped to second in Group D after Guinea overtook them on Monday, but can return to top spot with a win against Kenya, who have already qualified as co-hosts of the finals from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

It leaves Bafana and Guinea competing for the only remaining qualification place in the group.

Asked whether defeat on Tuesday would be a failure for him personally, Mosimane said the match was not about him.

"I'm not playing against Kenya. It's national teams playing against each other," Mosimane said. "You cannot personalise it. It's not about me. The game is bigger than me.

"You don't put yourself in front of the game. That's the biggest arrogance or mistake you can make as a person. Football doesn't care who you are playing against. Everything happens on the pitch.

"If you say Carlo Ancelotti has won so many Champions League titles and he's coaching Brazil, does that mean you should expect him to win the World Cup? Football doesn't work like that.

"We have to respect each other and respect football. What matters is what happens on the pitch. Your history doesn't give you an advantage or guarantee you victory."

He said Kenya have a good team and should not label themselves as underdogs, as they have done in recent days.

"You went to South Africa and scored two goals, and you still call yourselves underdogs?" Mosimane said. "If you look at the table, and if you were not playing at home, perhaps we would take you as underdogs. But not now.

"You are playing at home and you are a good team. That's the truth and the reality."

Mosimane admitted he was surprised by the level Kenya reached at Orlando Stadium, where they twice came from behind to secure a draw.

"We know how difficult it is to play against a team that has nothing to lose. Even if they lose, whatever the score, or if they win, it doesn't really matter for them. That can make it tricky," he said.

"Kenya are strong. They are a good team and they played well. We respect them.

"For me as a coach, it was not the Kenya I had been watching in their previous four games. We watched those games, so it was a good surprise for us.

"Maybe it's a regional derby or something, I don't know, but they played very well."

He again rued his side's missed opportunities in the first match, which contributed to the result.

"It was a game of missed opportunities for us. We know that, but missed opportunities don't count in football," Mosimane said.

"What counts is whether you scored or didn't score. Ball possession doesn't count either. There are only two things on the scoreboard: the time and the goals. There is nothing about the chances you missed or how much possession you had.

"That's how football works. We saw it at the World Cup, when teams surprised others.

AFCON qualification The qualification competition for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations takes place from September 2026 to March 2027. The 48 teams have been drawn into 12 groups, with the top two in each advancing to the 24-team finals. Hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualify automatically, but are still playing in the qualifiers; only one other team will advance from their groups. AFCON qualifying fixtures | AFCON qualifying standings | African football news

"We have to be prepared for Kenya. In a way, that first game has helped us because it has given us greater respect for them.

"They are a good team. If they can play like that away from home, I would have expected a different result against Eritrea. But that's football, and we respect them."

Mosimane hopes to have a full complement of players to select from on Tuesday.

"We have only minor issues, nothing serious enough to make excuses about. We should be fine with the players," he said.

"We have one player who is sick, but hopefully he will be back. The change in weather and the air conditioning have affected us a little bit. I was also suffering.

"You can see what's happening outside. It's a different Nairobi from what I expected. I never thought I would be wearing big jackets here, but that's the reality."