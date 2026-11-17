Togo national team coach Patrice Neveu has expressed his confidence in his squad and expects, in particular, greater attacking efficiency when they take on Algeria in their matchday four of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Kegue Stadium on Tuesday.

Having lost 1-0 in the first-round contest in Algiers during the third round of the qualifiers, the Sparrowhawks of Togo are eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

Despite the frustration stemming from that result, Neveu insists his players have quickly moved on. The French coach believes the squad remains fully focused as they approach this new encounter.

The Sparrowhawks dominated the first meeting of the double-header at Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium, Tizi Ouzou City in Algiers, but the final result was not pleasing for the Frenchman.

Ramy Bensebaini managed to break through the Togolese defence to score the game’s only goal, after being set up perfectly by Anis Hadj Moussa in the 76th minute.

Togo aware of what is at stake

“My players are in a very good frame of mind for this second match against Algeria,” Neveu told reporters ahead of the second game.

“There was the frustration of the result in the first match. I’m aware that they really gave their all. The goal conceded remains a frustration: we would have liked to bring back at least a point.

“I have an extremely committed group, just as motivated as in the first match, and also clear-headed about what’s at stake.”

On what could change in the second fixture, Neveu said: “We will see a completely different match, and I hope we’ll be more efficient.

“We played with a mid-block because we had to, and we still managed to create chances. The key will be being able to switch between phases of play, create opportunities, and score.”

Neveu further touched on the quality of the Fennecs, who, according to him, maintain “great squad depth, despite the few declared absentees.”

“The opponent has technical, physical and mental potential; we must take that into consideration,” offered Neveu.

“It’s true that we’re at home, it’s true that we have to impose ourselves, but we must be extremely organised, extremely methodical, so as not to fall into a trap that could backfire on us.”

Neveu added: “We want to emphasise once again that we’re playing at home and that we really have this desire to win. Everyone will draw on their mental reserves.

“We’re taking this match extremely seriously, as if the team were at full strength. For me, that’s not something I’m taking into account.”

Togo forward Kevin Denkey, who plays for FC Cincinnati, said: “It’s true that I haven’t scored yet since we started. But I work hard, I train, I try to give my all and prepare for every match.

“Tuesday is also an opportunity to do something here in Kegue. I’m focused on that and I’m going to try to have a great game.

Togo forward Kevin Denkey. FTF-Fédération Togolaise de Football .

“I can play alone or with two others, it doesn’t matter. We prepared tactically for the match in Tizi Ouzou and, despite the result, there were good things in our performance.

“I can do both, it all depends on the team and the tactical positioning we decide on.”

Algeria coach discusses injuries

Algeria coach Brahim Hemdani discussed the numerous injuries in his squad and the difficulties awaiting the Fennecs for the match.

“There is no problem with the training load, as it is perfectly calculated and individualised. We have seven injured players. Many national teams also have injured players,” said Hemdani.

“The types of injuries can be muscular or joint-related. In any case, it has not been linked to an excessive training load.”

Hemdani added: “We’ll have a different kind of match. An opponent playing at home doesn’t have the same game plan as when they’re playing away.

“We’ll have to make sure we put this opponent under pressure to get the best possible result.”

A victory would allow Togo to revive their chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON in East Africa.