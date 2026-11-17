FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique said goalkeeper Jesus Owono did not ⁠deserve the 12-match suspension he received following the challenge that led to the death of ‌Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

Owono and De Miguel collided during a ‌Spanish second-tier match on November 2. De ‌Miguel was taken to intensive care and died the ‌following day.

The disciplinary committee of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) ‌banned Owono for violent conduct which resulted in serious injury last week.

"Players, former players, coaches, goalkeepers, everyone has ‌called it an accident," Pique said in ⁠a video posted ‌on social media late on Monday.

"I truly believe that imposing ​the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does ​not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened."

Former Barcelona player ⁠Pique pointed to ​the three-match ban handed to Albacete's Jose Corpas for accidentally kicking Sabadell player Quadri Liameed in the head during a recent match in Spain.

"Fortunately, Quadri is fine; the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches," Pique added.

"With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?"

The RFEF did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Spain.

Owono, 25, has withdrawn from Equatorial Guinea's squad for ‌Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe this ​month and Pique said it was unlikely the ‌goalkeeper would return to action as soon as his suspension is up.

"Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete," he added. "No sanction ⁠is going to ⁠bring Demi (De Miguel) back ‌to us."