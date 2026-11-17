Senegal coach Patrick Vieira has attributed the team’s 4-2 victory against Sudan in matchday four of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to the substitutions he made in the second half of the battle at Juba National Stadium on Tuesday.

Having beaten the same side 4-1 at home last Thursday, the Lions of Teranga looked poised to claim another comfortable win after goals from Nicolas Jackson and El Hadji Malick Diouf in the opening 22nd minutes gave them a deserved 2-0 lead.

However, Sudan came back a rejuvenated side in the second period and saw Al-Gozoli Nooh pull a goal back in the 52nd, before Salaheldin Adi made it 2-2 in the 75th minute to stun Senegal.

Two minutes later after sensing danger, Vieira summoned the bench and introduced Pathe Mboup for Iliman Ndiaye and Paul Mendy for Jackson.

Mboup then restored Senegal’s lead with seven minutes remaining to the full-time whistle before Mendy finished a cross from a counter-attacking move in added minutes to make it 4-2 to the relief of the Arsenal legend.

Momentum Flashscore

Senegal had difficulty attacking

“It was very difficult in the second half. It was very hot and we also suffered physically. They started playing more long balls,” said Vieira as quoted by Wiw Sport.

“For our part, we had difficulty attacking the space behind and winning second balls. They managed to create an advantage that put us under pressure.

“Once again, the changes brought energy. That’s what allowed us to come back and win the match.”

Vieira added: “It was a very complicated match. At 2-0, we had the opportunity to score more and extend our lead. Unfortunately, we didn’t capitalise on our chances.

“In the second half, the Sudanese came back with more determination and desire. They played more long balls, won more duels, and managed to create a positive dynamic.

“With the quality of their players, they eventually scored those two goals. It was difficult for us because, psychologically, I think they had the upper hand.

“But the players who came on brought energy and quality. A big congratulations to the whole team, and especially to those who came off the bench. They contributed greatly to this victory.”

Senegal will qualify with two matches to spare if Mozambique beat Ethiopia on Tuesday. That result would leave Ethiopia and Sudan on three points, with both able to reach a maximum of nine.

Sudan remained one point behind Mozambique and will face both of their rivals for second place when qualifying resumes in March.