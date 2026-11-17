Gilberto Mora is fast approaching a career-defining decision, with expectation building that the highly-rated teenager will leave Club Tijuana during the January transfer window.

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Interest in the 18-year-old Mexico international has been gathering pace for some time, but sources believe the coming weeks will prove significant as clubs begin to position themselves ahead of the winter market.

Mora has attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest names, with Barcelona and Real Madrid among the clubs linked with him.

In England, almost all of the Premier League's leading sides have been credited with an interest in his development.

However, there has been a growing sense that the most prestigious destination might not necessarily be the best next step for a player with such considerable potential.

Sources believe there is a genuine possibility Mora opts for a stepping-stone club, where he can be given the right environment, playing opportunities and development pathway to establish himself in European football.

Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are two examples of clubs whose reputations for developing young talent could make them particularly appealing options, and both have an eye on him.

His immediate focus is on international duty, with Mexico facing Jamaica in the second leg of their Concacaf semi-final, trailing 3-2 from the first meeting.

It represents another opportunity for Mora to showcase his ability on an international stage, with the spotlight likely to grow.

There is still plenty to consider before a final decision is made, but the prospect of a move away from Tijuana is increasing.