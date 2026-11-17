Zambia coach George Lwandamina is oozing with confidence that his side has what it takes to defeat Burundi when the two sides face off again in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at Stade Intwari in Bujumbura on Tuesday.

The Chipolopolo dropped vital points against the same side in their first meeting of the double-header after settling for a 1-1 draw at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last Thursday.

The fixture will be an opportunity for Zambia to consolidate their second-place hold and keep pace with pace setters Algeria, who have amassed seven points in three games while Zambia have four. Togo, who host Algeria have three points while Burundi have two points.

The Chipolopolo jetted into Burundi just after the match in Ndola while their hosts followed suit 24 hours later.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference at Stade Intwari in Bujumbura, Lwandamina said the technical bench had done their part and were eagerly waiting for the matchday four fixture of the qualifiers.

Zambia progressing well

“We have already done our part; we have prepared so well and are raring for the game,” Lwandamina told FAZ Media.

“We are in a building process, this team is very young and the players have begun to understand each other. Yes, we dropped points in Algeria, but they have built on it and we are progressing very well.”

Lwandamina further added his side was slowly getting to strike a working chemistry after a few games of playing together.

“Coordination seems not to be there, the chemistry in every team which is starting cannot be 100% but the boys are working, they have the character,” he added.

Panathinaikos midfielder Kings Kangwa, who is making a comeback into the team, said: “Our target is to qualify for the Africa Cup, our aim is to try to win.

On his return to the fold, Kangwa said: “I am very happy to be back with the team and I am looking forward to the game.”

Kangwa missed the first game against Burundi owing to suspension alongside Owen Tembo.

The fit-again Kennedy Musonda will provide an added edge upfront for Zambia, who could be up for competition with the likes of gangly Green Eagles forward Derrick Bulaya and Portugal-based Chanka Zimba, who is on the books of Vitoria de Sernache.

Malawi prepared to face Egypt

Meanwhile, Malawi coach Kalisto Pasuwa has apologised to Malawians for the heavy 5-0 defeat against Egypt and acknowledged the disappointment among supporters ahead of their return fixture at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

“Firstly, I would like to apologise to the nation for this defeat. I know that even when we are moving around or going to training, you can see the faces of supporters, and they are not happy with it,” Pasuwa told the media.

“But that is how the game is. We played two days ago, and immediately after the match, we flew back here. We had our first training session, and although the boys were responding, you could see that their bodies had not fully recovered.

“By yesterday, it was much better, and I believe that by the time we play on Tuesday, they will be ready.”

The Flames are currently third in Group B with three points, while Egypt and Angola are tied on seven points.