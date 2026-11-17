With a number of UEFA Nations League groups having been concluded, and just a handful on Tuesday night to be settled, the quarter-finals are all but confirmed.

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For some countries, it's been an interesting time, with the likes of England ending Spain's record-breaking 43-match unbeaten run, Italy snatching defeat from the jaws of victory to end up out of the finals spots, and Switzerland remaining unbeaten throughout the six group games.

Robertson's record-breaking Scotland cap

The latter surely can't have expected to have beaten Scotland as easily as they did on Monday night, on what was Scotland captain Andrew Robertson's record-breaking appearance.

It was the left-back's 103rd appearance, taking him one clear of Sir Kenny Dalglish, who had held the record since his retirement from the international scene in 1986.

The Scots may well have thought that this was a game in which they could earn all three points, given that the Swiss had made eight changes from their last fixture, and their starting XI - with an average age of 26 years and 249 days - was their youngest in a Nations League game this season.

Certainly, the visitors started on the front foot, and three early attempts appeared to evidence that Sebastien Pocognoli's side were going to give it a right good go.

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Own goal sets the tone

Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall as early as the 22nd minute when Lewis Ferguson scored an own goal.

Scotland hadn't won any of their last three Nations League games when they'd conceded first, and the Swiss had won all three of theirs when they'd scored first.

Robertson led by example, winning 100% of his tackles and aerial duels and 50% of his one-on-ones, but he was let down by some defensive colleagues who just weren't at it on the night, and an attack that was non-existent.

Switzerland vs Scotland - Match result Flashscore

For example, Luke Graham and Ryan Porteous won only one tackle between them all evening, and weren't successful in any of their aerial duels.

It meant that the Swiss attackers often had free rein to take potshots at Angus Gunn, with eight attempts made before half-time.

Game over on 52 minutes

At the opposite end, Oli McBurnie had attempted just five passes, and just two touches in the Switzerland box isn't what you expect from your centre-forward.

With the Swiss having a collective 77% possession too, and just one shot on target for the visitors, things didn't look good for Scotland. However, if the Scots thought that the opening 45 minutes were bad, things would only get worse directly after half-time.

Just six minutes after the break, Switzerland were 3-0 up, and the game was over as a contest at that point.

You could see that the Scottish players knew it as heads collectively dropped, and Robertson's yellow card for dissent was entirely down to his frustration at his colleagues' lack of spirit.

Pocognoli's triple substitution was completely reactive and did him no favours whatsoever in terms of his understanding of how to manage this group of players.

Sanches the creator supreme

The visitors' inability to shut down Alvyn Sanches was a major reason for their downfall, with the Swiss No.23 having seven touches in the Scotland box as well as four attempts at goal, 19 passes into the final third and the winning back of possession on seven occasions, all of which were the best on show from either team on the night.

His dynamism and will to win were in stark contrast to some visiting players, though Scott McTominay can at least hold his head high alongside Robertson.

Alvyn Sanches and Ryan Christie head-to-head rating Flashscore

The Napoli man did everything possible to drive the Scots forward, including completing two dribbles from three attempted, winning four of his eight duels and winning possession back on seven occasions.

A 100% success in terms of tackles made, nine passes into the final third and an 86.7% pass completion unfortunately didn't serve to help his side, who were, ultimately, overwhelmed in other areas of the pitch.

Amdouni makes it four

Scotland often had no answer to the way in which the Swiss would raid down either channel, with a swift passing game seeing the visitors chasing shadows for long periods.

That, and the fact that there was just one attempt on target from 27 touches in the opposition box, will have been the most disappointing factors in a disjointed team performance.

Switzerland v Scotland - Momentum shift Flashscore

Zeki Amdouni's late fourth goal for the hosts was no more than they deserved, assisted by none other than man-of-the-match Sanches, who earned himself a sensational Flashscore player rating of 8.7.

After the high of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, this was yet another reality check for Scotland, who really need to up the ante ahead of the 2028 European Championship.