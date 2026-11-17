Singapore fell to a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Brazil as Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick in the opening 21 minutes in the first-ever meeting between the sides.

Having only won two of their previous five games (D1, L2), Brazil quickly set about dismantling the hosts, with Vinicius wreaking havoc in the opening stages.

The opener came with less than 10 minutes on the clock, when Singapore were caught trying to play out from the back and were immediately punished as Bruno Guimaraes rattled a pass into the Real Madrid forward, who picked out the far corner.

His and Brazil’s second came shortly after, following a swift counterattack during which he and Endrick exchanged passes before Vinicius smashed home.

He completed his hat-trick before the midway point of the half, tapping in from close range after a superb pickout from Estevao, who showed his pace to nip in behind the home defence.

The Selecao continued to dominate, and Endrick got his name on the scoresheet just after the half-hour mark, arrowing a low shot in at the near post from the edge of the area.

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The hosts did threaten intermittently, as Ryhan Stewart looked impressive down the right, but Ilhan Fandi headed over after being picked out with a terrific cross.

Singapore prevented any more goals before the interval, but the fifth came shortly after half-time when Estevao buried a thumping finish that left Izwan Mahbud with no chance.

Brazil’s pace continued to be too much for the hosts to handle, and Rayan was next to join the party, dancing around Mahbud before tapping into the empty net.

There was no respite for the home side as Allan’s attempted cutback was deflected into his own net by Raoul Suhaimi.

Brazil's Rayan scores their sixth goal Reuters / Andy Chua

For Singapore's sake, that was fortunately the last of the goals as the game meandered to its conclusion. The Asian outfit were expected to lose, but the mauling they endured was particularly disappointing, and they have now lost four of their last six home games.

Nevertheless, they will hope that playing a higher-ranked team, regardless of the scoreline, could help with their preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup. As for Brazil, their victory looked like a training exercise at times, but they are at least back to winning ways after losing to Japan last time out.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

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