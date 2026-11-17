Despite struggling to sell out the Etihad Stadium in recent seasons, a matchday ticket could now set fans back £740.
That said, fans will enjoy an experience unlike any of those in the stands on a cold Manchester day.
That's because they'll be located in Zadies, a new 90s-inspired nightclub-style hospitality suite at the stadium.
Those prepared to stump up the colossal amount will also be treated to free-flowing booze, Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine, live music from a DJ, and all-important padded seats on a private balcony. They'll also have an inclusive matchday programme, including early access before kick-off and late exits.
Of course, many fans will pay a premium to watch the best players, and Manchester City's stars obviously fall into that category. But, if you thought £740 was steep, there are many other tickets that are considerably more.
Arsenal 845.8% More Expensive
Arsenal have a single-priced VIP ticket available, at a whopping £6,999 for high-profile matches (845.8% more expensive), or starting at £2,995 for low-profile games.
The VIP package includes seats behind Arsenal’s dugout, a pitch-side tour with a club legend, signed memorabilia, and a player meet-and-greet and photo opportunity.
Champagne dining, tunnel access to watch the warm-up and a personalised programme are also included.