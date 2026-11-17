Interim Black Stars coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has called on Ghanaians to continue supporting the national team, insisting the future of Ghanaian football remains bright despite recent disappointments.

The Swedish tactician made the appeal after Ghana completed a double over Somalia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, securing six points from their two matches in Sekondi-Takoradi.

The Black Stars followed up their 2-0 victory in Thursday's first meeting with a hard-fought 1-0 win on Monday, with captain Jordan Ayew converting a first-half penalty to secure all three points.

Bjorkegren was appointed interim coach for Ghana's November international assignment following the departure of Carlos Queiroz, who left the position after the Black Stars lost their opening two AFCON qualifying matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

With his interim mandate covering the November fixtures, the Black Queens coach has now completed his assignment with two victories from two matches, helping Ghana move to six points in Group C.

2027 AFCON Group C standings Flashscore

Reflecting on his time with the team, Bjorkegren praised the players for their attitude and commitment throughout the camp, expressing pride in the six points they collected.

“I'm taking with me that I've been together with a group of players that have been amazing. There haven't been any problems at all. Like I said, they have been very positive. Good energy. Easy to deal with when it comes to meetings, trainings, travelling. We have been supporting each other. And we have been winning two games,” he said.

“So, I'm extremely proud of what the boys did. It has also been good to meet the staff, to connect with them. So, in total, I'm super happy with the camp and the six points that we took. So, that is the part that I'm taking with me.”

The Black Queens coach also urged supporters to be patient with the players and technical team, acknowledging that the passion surrounding Ghanaian football can sometimes lead to quick criticism when mistakes are made.

He called for greater encouragement for the national teams, pointing to the progress of Ghana's youth sides as a reason for optimism.

“Sometimes I know that the passion almost takes over a little bit, so when you have a mistake or something like that, we are really quick to let the players or the coach know that he or she, if it's the Black Queens, for example, did that mistake,” he said.

“I do believe that people deserve one more chance, and I think that if you do things good over the long term, I think that the luck will be on our side.

“So just support the boys with all of the qualities, and we can see the youth team is doing very well as well, on both the men's and the women's side. So, the future will be bright. Just keep supporting them.”

Ghana's victories over Somalia have revived their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON after a difficult start to the campaign.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their remaining Group C fixtures as they seek to secure a place at the tournament after missing out on the 2025 edition in Morocco.