After 10 unused substitute appearances under Graham Potter, goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist finally got his big moment for Sweden, making his senior debut in the 1-1 draw in Wroclaw against Poland.

Tornqvist played the full 90 minutes in Sweden's final match of their successful UEFA Nations League campaign, and though he was beaten by another debutant, Adrian Benedyczak, with a quarter of an hour played, he was key to preserving Blagult's long unbeaten run across two seasons in this competition by denying Sebastian Szymanski early in the second half.

An Allsvenskan winner with Mjallby a year ago, Tornqvist has recently become first-choice 'keeper for Monza in Serie A, but an international debut capped it all off.

"I'm having a hard time finding the words now! After the final whistle, all the emotions just washed over me. It was hard to hold back the tears - this is something I have fought for since I was little. It was my absolute greatest wish and when it finally happens, it's hard to take it in," said the 24-year-old.

Sweden were already promoted to League A ahead of kick-off while Poland were fighting to keep their place in League B. The hosts were successful, though it was Sweden who came closer to finding a winner after Hugo Larsson's equaliser.

"It was a bit of a shaky start and we got into a bit of a bad position, but we responded well afterwards. We were better than they were," Tornqvist claimed.

There were two further debutants for the Swedes in Wroclaw - Aliue Njie played the first 70 minutes, while Genesis Antwi was brought on in the latter stages.

"Of course we wanted three points, but it felt great! I’m just so grateful that Graham gave me this chance. Hopefully I’ll be back in March and can do even better," said the Fiorentina man.

Review all the UEFA Nations League matches on Flashscore.