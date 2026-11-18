Zambia national team captain Fashion Sakala has announced his retirement from international football, bringing to an end a career that started in 2017 under coach Wedson Nyirenda, and saw him score 12 goals, register five assists in 43 caps.

Sakala made his decision after Zambia’s 1-1 draw against Burundi in their matchday four fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Burundi on Tuesday.

Goals from Bonfilscaleb Bimenyimana and Zepheniah Phiri ensured the two sides shared the spoils. In the other Group I tie Togo beat Algeria 3-0 to leapfrog to second place on six points while Zambia remained third on five points.

Sakala described representing his country as one of the greatest honours of his life. He thanked God, his family, teammates, coaches, FAZ and the Zambian supporters for their support throughout his career.

‘I have decided to retire’

“After much reflection, I have decided to retire from international football. Representing Zambia and having the honour of captaining the Chipolopolo are among the proudest moments of my life,” read a statement from Sakala on social media.

“As a boy playing barefoot in the Eastern Province, I dreamed of wearing the Zambian jersey. I still remember my father taking me to trials on his bicycle.

“When I stood with my teammates and sang our national anthem, I often thought about how far God had brought me and how many people had helped me along the way.

“I thank God for the opportunity to serve my country. To my family, thank you for your prayers and sacrifices. To my teammates, coaches, the national team staff and the Football Association of Zambia, thank you for the trust you placed in me and for everything we shared.”

Sakala's statement added: “To the Zambian supporters, thank you for cheering for us and for expecting the best from us. I felt your support in our proudest moments and on the days, we went home disappointed. Every time I put on that shirt, I wanted to give you a reason to be proud.

“To the young players dreaming of representing Zambia, keep working and take your opportunity seriously when it comes. I hope that somewhere, a child playing barefoot today will see my journey and believe there is a place for them in the Chipolopolo too.

“I wore the jersey with pride, and I’ll cheer for Zambia with that same pride for the rest of my life.”

Zambia door still open for Sakala

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Keith Mweemba said the Association respected Sakala’s decision but will keep the door open for the player, who has served the Chipolopolo for eight years.

“We have received notification of retirement from the Zambia national team by our captain Fashion Sakala. We acknowledge that this is a personal decision but we will keep the door open as we believe he still has a lot to contribute to mother Zambia,” said Mweemba.

“It is our desire to give him the due respect as someone who served our national team selflessly. It may be too early at this stage to announce the next steps that FAZ will take in ensuring Sakala’s or any player’s legacy is permanently preserved.”

Sakala was a key cog of the ‘Bola Na Lesa’ famed U-20 Zambia national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017.

The ‘Bola Na Lesa’ boys took Zambia to the quarterfinals of the U-20 FIFA World Cup in South Korea which led to the elevation of standout performers to the senior team.

Sakala has notably featured at two Africa Cup of Nations and was also part of the U-23 AFCON in Egypt in 2019. He played for Zambian clubs Nchanga Rangers and Zanaco, winning the Zambia Super League in 2016 with the latter.

He signed for Spartak Moscow in February 2017. Sakala made no first-team appearances for the club, instead appearing for Spartak-2 Moscow in the second tier of Russian football, and joined Belgian club KV Oostende in July 2018, where he scored 31 goals in 102 appearances over three seasons.

He joined Rangers on a free transfer in 2021, where he won the Scottish Cup and scored 24 goals in 91 appearances.

He made his senior international debut in September 2017 against Algeria and was sent off for two bookings in the 56th minute.