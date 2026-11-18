The result of the Wales vs Portugal game in UEFA Nations League group A4 was never going to have any bearing on the standings, though there was a matter of national pride at stake, and that's something which Welsh manager Craig Bellamy has always taken incredibly seriously.

Finishing bottom of the group has essentially come down to the fact that they hadn't managed to score in the five games prior to the one on Tuesday night.

Would Portugal be complacent with nothing riding on the outcome?

The Portuguese, Denmark and Norway had all found the net with some regularity, but going into this game, Wales had managed to score just three times, all of which came against the Norwegian's in the games played on matchday three (2-1 win) and matchday five (2-1 loss).

Jorge Jesus had guided the reigning Nations League champions to the top of the group, despite the hoo-ha over leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out earlier in the tournament.

Wales v Portugal - Momentum shift Flashscore

Though unlikely, the lack of jeopardy in this game might've seen complacency from the Portuguese, which often lends itself to these types of situations, and may have shaped how the visitors would approach the game.

That wasn't even a discussion point as soon as the 10th minute, once Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes hammered home a delightful right-footed drive.

It was his first Nations League goal in almost exactly two years, with his last coming on 15th November 2024 against Poland.

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Wales' immediate response

With Bellamy having made six changes, that won't have been the start he was looking for from his charges, so an almost immediate response from David Brooks was surely welcomed in the dugout.

If Wales were going to get anything out of the game, then Fernandes and colleagues Vitinha and Pedro Neto would have to be kept quiet.

Unfortunately, the trio were a major reason why the visitors had 68% possession leading up to the 30-minute mark.

The Portuguese captain's overall 83.6% pass completion was actually the joint-worst of those outfield players who began the game for the visitors, with Neto's 96.9% even better than Vitinha's 96%.

Wales v Portugal - Man of the Match Flashscore

Though the Chelsea man completed 31 of his 32 attempted passes, it was nowhere close to the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who successfully found a teammate on 97 occasions from 101 passes attempted.

Wales' Sorba Thomas posted a 95% pass completion himself, but 19 successful passes from 20 attempted puts the hosts' output into some sort of perspective.

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Neto silences Cardiff City Stadium

Indeed, though Wales had more chances after drawing level, and Thomas would fire them into the lead on 40 minutes, there was no question that the tempo was being set by Portugal's midfield.

The partisan crowd still hadn't finished celebrating Thomas' effort when Neto poked home an equaliser, also his first since that 2024 match against Poland.

By half-time, the problems that had beset Wales in this edition of the Nations League were all too clear.

They'd managed 10 shots at goal, and whilst they'd scored two of them, almost doubling their tournament output in the process, they'd still missed the other eight.

Harry Wilson, arguably Wales' most creative player, but who still only managed a 6.9 in Flashscore's player ratings system, would go on to have nine shots of his own, including four on target, but not one found the back of the net.

22 attempts but only two goals

That the entire Portuguese back four only needed to make four tackles between them on the night is a damning indictment of a Welsh attack that was toothless at times.

How else do you explain how a team with exactly double the attempts (22 to 11) can end up with just two more on target (eight to six)?

Wales v Portugal - Match stats Flashscore

The way in which the visitors continued to keep the ball, too, won't have done anything to lighten Bellamy's mood, and the eventual 658 passes attempted in this game were Portugal's highest total in a single match in the 2026/2027 Nations League.

Fernandes' four successful one-on-one duels from five contested - which helped to give him a stunning 8.9 in the Flashscore player ratings system - were also in stark contrast to Thomas, for example, who contested four but won none.

Forbs seals the win for Portugal

In the one match where Bellamy would've wanted to see a desire and will to win, he got neither.

Trying to put a positive spin on the number of attacks the Welsh had during the game is a stretch, simply because they often did nothing with those forays.

When Carlos Forbs was allowed to waltz through a static Wales defence to bag Portugal's third goal, Bellamy's frustration was clear, and it may have played into why he suggested after the game that he wouldn't be in charge for his country's next Nations League campaign.

Neto's late red card was the only blot on Portugal's copybook, on a night that Wales would likely rather forget.

Check out the match stats here.