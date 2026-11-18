The number seven was inextricably linked with Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal and beyond for more than two decades, after he turned it into one of the best-known symbols in world football. But following the legendary forward’s international retirement, the time came for a new chapter.

Carlos Forbs, who now dons the iconic shirt, is an unknown quantity to many, but he made headlines on Tuesday by scoring the winning goal in his side’s 3-2 Nations League victory over Wales. It may be time to get used to a new abbreviation – CF7?

Forbs spent just 31 minutes on the pitch against Wales, yet he became one of the main figures in Portugal’s victory. He needed very little to score the decisive goal.

In total, he recorded just 13 touches of the ball, while getting on the ball four times inside the opposition penalty area. He made perfect use of one of those moments.

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It came after his only progressive carry, which he finished with surgical precision using his stronger left foot to score the winning goal. It was by no means a clear-cut chance. The move had an xG value of just 0.12.

Forbs attempted two shots during his time on the pitch, both from inside the penalty area, and only the one that resulted in a goal was on target.

His total xG reached 0.26, but the quality of his finishing significantly improved his chances. xGOT, which takes the quality and placement of a shot into account, rose to 0.48.

Forbs vs Wales Flashscore

From Manchester via Ajax to Bruges

For Czech fans, Forbs may still be a relatively unfamiliar name, but he is being talked about more and more often in Portugal. The pacey winger was born in Sintra; his parents are from Guinea-Bissau, and he began playing football at Sporting.

He moved to England at a young age, joining the Manchester City academy. He was regarded as one of Portuguese football’s outstanding young talents, but failed to break into the first team.

As a result, in 2023, he moved to Ajax, where he hoped for more opportunities in senior football. He later experienced the Premier League in the colours of Wolves before moving on to Belgian side Club Brugge. That is where he is now based, gradually attracting more and more attention with the Portugal national team too.

Forbs' career so far Flashscore

Ronaldo's number seven

Forbs’s international career has taken on another dimension recently. After 23 years, Cristiano Ronaldo (41) ended his time with the national team, having turned the number seven into one of the most recognisable symbols in world football.

CR7 was more than an abbreviation combining a name and a number. It became a brand, one of the most powerful in the world. After Ronaldo’s departure, Portugal had to decide who would take over the iconic shirt, at least temporarily. For the November international break, the choice fell on 22-year-old Forbs.

Portugal also decided to honour their long-serving captain by changing the design of the number. The seven now features a horizontal line. “It is another way of immortalising the importance of such an exceptional number and paying tribute to the legacy it represents,” said the Portuguese Football Federation.

Forbs is well aware of the symbolism attached to the shirt.

“Of course, it is a very special number. I am immensely proud to wear it and represent it, and I always try to put in the best performance I can,” he said.

Teammates' reaction

Taking Ronaldo’s number naturally also means dealing with a certain amount of pressure. And Forbs’s teammates could not resist having a little fun with the new Portuguese number seven and the potential abbreviation CF7 (Carlos Forbs 7).

“Yes, some of my teammates did make jokes about it, but it was all just for fun,” Forbs admitted.

He does not have to become the new Cristiano Ronaldo, and in truth he cannot. That would not be a fair task for anyone. But he can write his own story and become the first standout face of a new Portugal side.

He took the first significant step towards doing so against Wales. After scoring the winner, he also celebrated with his fingers in his ears. Whether he was sending a message to someone or it was simply a spontaneous gesture remains unclear.

What is certain is that the new number seven announced himself in a way Portugal will remember.

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