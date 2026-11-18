Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as Bafana Bafana's most potent attacking weapon after his brace earned South Africa a precious 2-1 victory over Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Mofokeng took his tally to five goals in three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with the brace, making him the outright leader on the competition's scoring charts, ahead of Burundi's Jean Claude Girumugisha and Ali Suleiman of Eritrea, who have four each.

He is only the fourth South African player to score in three consecutive AFCON qualifiers, and the first since Percy Tau in the 2021 campaign.

His five goals are also the most by a Bafana Bafana player in a single Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with two matches still to play.

Only five Bafana Bafana players have scored more AFCON qualifying goals in their careers than his five — Percy Tau and Sibusiso Zuma (eight each), and Benni McCarthy, Phil Masinga and Tokelo Rantie (six each).

It is another sign of his meteoric rise over the last few years and the improvement in his game this season since his move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Mofokeng's recent performances Flashscore

"If you keep on playing and keeping the consistency, keep working, I think you gain confidence and everything becomes like it's normal," Mofokeng said.

"It's not new to me to work hard. I'm a very hard worker. So I think when I go to a game, I don't just think about me. I think about the team, my country.

"I think I'll do everything for my country, and I'll keep on pushing for my country. When I get onto the pitch, I give my all, and when I go off, you must know that I left everything on the pitch."

Mofokeng now has 10 goals and four assists in 21 appearances for club and country this season, and having only turned 22 last month, he has the world at his feet.

"When I get onto the pitch, it's not that I'm proving anyone wrong. It's just about doing my job and doing what the coach wants," he said.

"If someone doesn't believe in me, I think I just have to work hard because it's not criticism. You just don't believe in me.

"You have to work on it. Sometimes people criticise us, but sometimes it's true. So I think we have to take the criticism and work on it. We just have to work hard."