A bizarre incident marred Monday’s schedule at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. Gerwyn Price checked out 145 against Sebastian Bialecki even though he had only 135 remaining. The referee miscounted and awarded him the winning leg. The three-time tournament champion eventually won 5-2 and reached the last 16.

The unusual moment came in the fourth leg, with Price leading 2-1. The Welshman needed 135 to finish and hit treble 19 with his first dart. He should therefore have had 78 remaining, but when he asked, referee Charlie Corstorphine told him it was 88. Price then hit treble 16 and double 20, scoring 145 in total.

Under normal circumstances, such a throw would have been a bust and the leg would have continued. The referee instead called the leg over, awarding Price a point he should not have received under the rules.

"I only found out when I came back here today. I hit the first treble and asked how much I had left. He said 88, so I threw treble 16 and double 20. And he called the end of the leg," Price explained at his post-match press conference.

The former world champion admitted he had not noticed the error at all during the match. "I swear to God, I didn’t know about it until I came back here. I’m glad I didn’t know, because it probably would have played on my mind," he added to the Sky Sports website.

The PDC also commented on the incident. "The referee made a rare scoring error in the fourth leg of the match between Gerwyn Price and Sebastian Bialecki. Under DRA Rule 6.4, the result of the leg stands because the error was not corrected before the start of the following leg," the PDC said in a statement to BBC Sport.

Price can now continue his bid for another title. He beat his Polish opponent 5-2 and will face Ryan Searle in the last 16. His victory, however, was overshadowed by one of the most bizarre moments of this year’s Grand Slam.