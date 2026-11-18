Dominant for Belgium but shackled by Allegri’s tactical system at Napoli, the midfielder could leave the 'Maradona' in January. Confirming that, in some places, he does not feel at home.

The constant whirl of a city built beneath a volcano is hardly the ideal habitat for someone raised in a calm, grey place like Ghent. Between the sunshine that does little for fair skin and the frenetic lifestyle of its people, which infects everyone who lives there, a place like Napoli has historically been difficult to sustain for someone who grew up far from chaos and cannot grasp its tormented essence.

Kevin De Bruyne arrived in the most important city in southern Italy a year and a half ago, but it is as if he never truly settled. Introverted and shy, as several Manchester City employees confirmed after his departure, he came to the 'Maradona' as more of a marketing operation than anything else.

After suffering a serious injury in October 2025, he spent more time recovering in his native Belgium than on the shores of the Mediterranean, where he got married in 2017 on the advice of compatriot Dries Mertens. Unlike De Bruyne, Mertens became a true Neapolitan.

De Bruyne’s latest appearances Flashscore

An interview with his wife, deliberately brought back into the spotlight two months after it was published, shook the club by highlighting the lack of peace in Campania.

The couple’s two sons, Rome and Mason, play on the modest pitches at Casarea, a club hardly accustomed to being under the spotlight. The crowds that greeted De Bruyne irritated both the player and his wife, who finally snapped with a clear message: "The sooner we leave, the better."

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Little peace

After spending 10 years accustomed to the tranquillity of the peaceful suburb of Salford, a few kilometres from the Etihad Stadium, the Belgian was plunged into unrelenting chaos on the gulf. He lives in Varcaturo, a seaside resort well away from the deafening noise of the city centre and close to the Castel Volturno training ground.

He occupies a large private residence, with one annexe for the staff responsible for maintaining the house and another for guests. His relationship with Napoli, on a personal level, never truly came together.

After all, someone born in the tranquil region of Flanders would have found it difficult to adapt to the frenetic Neapolitan way of life, especially after turning 30. His quiet, reserved nature had already caused him problems as a teenager, when the family hosting him near Genk’s training ground decided they could no longer accommodate him because he was too shy.

Something similar happened in London during his time at Chelsea, by then already a professional. In that case, it was not only the capital’s breakneck pace but also Jose Mourinho’s uninspiring football that drove him to leave such an exhausting environment. History is repeating itself with Massimiliano Allegri, who, instead of bringing out his qualities as a playmaker or central midfielder, has stubbornly deployed him in front of the defence.

De Bruyne after a Napoli match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Returning home

Playing behind the forwards and well supported in midfield, De Bruyne showed with Belgium that he can still make the difference in the final third. In the 4-1 win over Italy, he not only dominated by creating five chances (a match record), but also provided the assist for Moreira’s final goal. His Flashscore rating of 8.4 made him the second-best player in the match behind Jeremy Doku (8.5), capping a Nations League campaign in which he led the Red Devils to the quarter-finals with three goals and two assists.

Against that backdrop, PSV's offer to sign him as early as January creates a troubling scenario for Napoli. Although Allegri’s overly rigid tactical dogma and mirror-image approach have imprisoned De Bruyne, €2 million appears too little for a player who is currently the only source of light for the Partenopei. Besides, who could truly replace him at such a critical moment?

KDB against Italy Flashscore

De Bruyne arrived with a €10 million signing-on bonus and has cost Napoli almost twice that amount so far, once his gross salary is taken into account. He also missed almost five months of last season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis should therefore be able to recoup at least part of the money already spent on him, and he would not let his most marketable player leave for less than €5 million. The campaign for his departure began well in advance.

After Christmas, we will know whether KDB celebrates the New Year singing in Dutch or, unfortunately for him, in an Italian he never learned.