Erling Haaland on Tuesday night after the match against Denmark chose to respond to the comment he made after the Wales-clash where he claimed that 'he wasn't motivated to face Denmark'.

Immediately after Norway's 3–1 win over Wales on Saturday, 14 November, Haaland told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 that he was feeling drained by a congested fixture calendar.

"Right now, I can't quite find the motivation for the match against Denmark at Parken. But it's going to be a good game," he stated.

He pointed to an intense upcoming run of fixtures for Manchester City—facing Fulham, Napoli, and Arsenal in quick succession—calling it "an absolutely relentless schedule."

NRK pundit Kristoffer Lokberg argued that Haaland looked mentally and physically exhausted and suggested Norway should start Alexander Sorloth instead.

Late Tuesday night Haaland then responded to Lokberg's comments:

“Imagine the result if I had been more motivated,” wrote Erling Braut Haaland on Snapchat after scoring a brace against Denmark.

“That was insane. My God, what a match. An absolutely crazy finish. Great fun. The motivation was there, of course—let’s not forget that,” he writes, continuing:

“I mentioned in an interview that I wasn’t all that motivated, or something along those lines. When you’re doing an interview right after a match—having played 99 minutes—it’s easy to say things you might not actually mean. Sometimes it’s better to just not say much at all; that’s a lesson I’ll take with me. And perhaps in the future, I should just decline the interview—that way, we avoid creating headlines,” Haaland concludes.

Denmark - Norway - Momentum Flashscore

The star striker goes on to emphasize that he is motivated to play for the national team and that it means a great deal to him.

“I shouldn’t really have to say this, but there’s always someone who questions whether I actually enjoy playing for the national team.”

In a message sent a little later, Haaland clarifies that he was not motivated by Lokberg.

Halland completed an amazing comeback when he scored the decisive penalty seconds before the end to give Norway a 3-2 win in Copenhagen after Stale Solbakken's outfit had otherwise trailed 2-0 after 16 minutes. Thanks to the win, Norway qualified for the quarter-final in Nations League.