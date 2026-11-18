Kenya national team coach Benni McCarthy has blamed the team’s second defeat in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa on schoolboy errors, which enabled Bafana Bafana to take advantage and win the Group D contest.

After securing a 2-2 draw in their first qualifying meeting away at Orlando Stadium, Kenya failed to replicate their performance on home soil as South Africa secured a 2-1 win at Nyayo National Stadium.

A brace from Man of the Match Relebohile Mofokeng in the second half was enough to secure the crucial away win for Bafana and also knocked Guinea off the summit a day after the West Africans had assumed the top spot in Group D after beating Eritrea on Monday.

After Mofokeng had scored following a mistake by defender Sylvester Owino, and then added the second in the 86th minute, Kenya responded to reduce the deficit with a goal from Mohammed Bajaber.

'I don’t understand if it was nerves'

"It was a difficult game, one that could have gone either way, but South Africa resorted to long balls and winning second balls, and I thought we had controlled the game, but we shot ourselves in the foot with the schoolboy mistakes we kept making," said McCarthy.

"I don’t understand if it was nerves, the pressure of playing at home, but we deserved to level at half-time. In the second half, we really started coming out, and then we took the game to Bafana, but unfortunately, when you make a mistake for the first goal, like exactly the first game.

"That is how we harmed ourselves; we gave them an away goal, and today, exactly the same thing happened; the defence made another big mistake.

"Simple clearance, but you try to dribble inside your six-yard area, and that was suicidal.

"Before then we had kept a good momentum, and we looked like the team to get the first goal, but unfortunately, small mistakes cost us, and straight away, we made the changes, but players still were not able to settle, and then boom… the second goal went in."

Kenya succumbed to a 2-1 AFCON qualifying defeat against South Africa. FKF Media

McCarthy continued: "But we have to give unbelievable credit to the players that we have, you know, at 2-0 down the players dropped off and the momentum was high, but they kept on going, and I thought we could have scored right at the end from the corner."

'Bafana showed what they are'

"It wasn’t meant to be, but Bafana showed the type of team they are. They have been at the World Cup; Kenya has never been there, so you can understand the lack of experience that we still have compared to those opponents because they get the opportunity to score; we get them, but we don’t.

"I can say we are learning and getting better each and every game we play, and now the fact that we have somebody like Zack back in the squad, you saw the command that he brought into the team, and it was only his first game.

"I think Kenya has got a lot to look forward to because we are building a really good side.

McCarthy further responded to his late substitutions. He said: "Just because the team gives two, three misplaced passes, and then you want to change and think it is enough to change the team?

"I think we had unbelievable momentum, things were going our way, so I wouldn't want to change it because at that moment, we looked like we could score."

On his critics, who feel he has failed in his job, the former Manchester United assistant coach said he is not losing sleep over criticism, saying his focus remains on his players and technical team.

"When I go home, I put my head on the pillow, I sleep like a baby. My life is complete. I don’t have to worry about hot water," said McCarthy.

"But somebody sitting on his phone, he maybe doesn’t eat for two weeks, but he can quickly say, 'Aah, that coach…' Should I pay mind to people who don’t matter in my life one bit?

"I don’t pay mind to critics. I keep doing my job, doing the best I can with the players. As long as I have respect from the players and my technical team, my life is peachy."

The defeat left Kenya third in the group with two points, while South Africa jumped above Guinea to stay top with 10 points.