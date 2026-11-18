Having lost to rivals Uruguay in the first game of the post-Lionel Messi era, Argentina responded in style with a thumping 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in Cordoba.

The hosts got off to a rapid start and took the lead within 10 minutes when Nico Paz latched onto Enzo Fernandez’s perfectly weighted back heel and finished neatly with his left foot into the top corner.

The visitors initially responded well, forcing a good stop from Emiliano Martinez as Gerald Taylor’s cutback was met with a first-time effort from Josimar Mendez.

Nevertheless, that was as close as Bryan Ruiz’s men would come in the first half as the Albiceleste stamped their authority on the encounter.

First Julian Alvarez, and then Roman Vega, threatened before the former doubled his nation’s lead shortly after the hour mark.

Agustin Giay was given too much room down the right, and his pass was clinically dispatched into the bottom corner by Alvarez.

Argentina continued to dominate, with Gianluca Prestianni rattling the post just over a minute later before Paz went on a solo run, holding off no fewer than three red-shirted defenders before rifling into the roof of the net to extend the lead.

Result and stats Flashscore

Lionel Scaloni’s men weren’t finished there, either, as Alvarez made it a pair of first-half braces, beating Juan Vargas in the box before smashing high into the net from a narrow angle to extinguish any already faint hopes of a Costa Rica comeback before the break.

Franco Mastantuono was one of three half-time introductions for Argentina, and the teenager added a fifth goal just three minutes after the restart as he swept home Maximo Perrone’s through ball.

The influx of subs on both sides saw the game subsequently dip into a lull, with Los Ticos unable to loosen the hosts’ iron grip on proceedings. The next chance of note didn’t come until 70 minutes were on the clock, when Jose Lopez nodded a free-kick delivery over the bar.

There was still another goal to come, though. With just over 10 minutes remaining, Alexis Mac Allister capitalised on a loose Costa Rica pass and, after playing a one-two with Mastantuono, tiptoed through the defence and slotted low past Patrick Sequeira for number six.

Player of the match Flashscore

Mastantuono then made it three doubles for the FIFA World Cup runners-up as he linked up with Giuliano Simeone and squeezed an effort in via the inside of the post.

That was the final act of Argentina's stroll to victory, which means they are now without defeat in eight games against Costa Rica, who have won just three of their last 18 matches after this latest loss.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Check out the match stats here.