The group stage of the 2026/27 edition of the UEFA Nations League is now over, meaning it's time to turn our attention to the finals and play-offs. But when are the draws? Who's in the quarter-finals? And which teams have been promoted and relegated between the leagues? Find all that out in what follows.

The UEFA Nations League is currently composed of four leagues: A, B, C and D. Leagues A-C contain four groups, with League D having just two, but this format is set to change for the next edition in 2028/29.

In the ongoing edition, the group winners and runners-up from all four League A groups advance to the quarter-finals stage, leading to the finals, while the members of other leagues contest for promotion/relegation between the levels.

Quarter-finals and draw

As mentioned, the group winners and runners-up from all four League A groups advance to two-legged quarter-finals. A draw determines the pairings for the quarter-finals, with group winners and runners-up facing off in the last eight in March, 2027.

Which nations have qualified for the quarter-finals?

Group A1: France (winners), Belgium (runners-up)

Group A2: Germany (winners), Netherlands (runners-up)

Group A3: England (winners), Spain (runners-up)

Group A4: Portugal (winners), Norway (runners-up)

When is the draw and how does it work?

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on November 20th, 2026, at 12:00 CET.

In the draw, teams from the same group cannot be drawn against each other; group winners will be drawn against one of the four group runners-up. The ceremony will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and can be streamed live for free on UEFA.tv and the official UEFA YouTube channel. The draw for the promotion/relegation play-offs will be held during the same event.

When are the final matches played?

Quarter-finals: The first legs will be played from March 25th to 27th, and the second legs from March 28th to 30th, 2027.

Semi-finals and final: The four quarter-final winners then meet in a single host country for the semi-finals, third-place play-off, and final in June, 2027. The host of the finals will ideally be selected from the four qualified teams. The semi-final pairings will be determined by a draw, and the semis are one-off matches.

The semi-finals are scheduled for June 9th and 10th, 2027, with the third-place play-off and final set for June 13th.

What about promotion and relegation?

At the conclusion of the leagues, teams are promoted and relegated between the levels. The next edition of the UEFA Nations League (2028/29) sees to competition reformatted, going from four leagues to three, each consisting of three groups of six nations: A1, A2, A3; B1, B2, B3; C1, C2, C3. Due to this change, the reshuffling of sides at the conclusion of the 26/27 edition is more complicated than in prior editions.

All current League D sides will be promoted to League C. The four group winners from League C are promoted to League B, with the four runners-up entering B/C promotion/relegation play-offs with the four fourth-placed teams from League B.

The four League B group winners are promoted to League A, while the four runners-up from League B enter A/B promotion/relegation play-offs with the two worst third-placed and two best fourth-placed teams of League A. The two worst teams in League A are directly relegated to League B.

When is the play-off draw and when are the play-offs?

The draw for the promotion/relegation play-offs will be held on November 20th at the UEFA headquarters along with the draw for the League A quarter-finals.

In the draw, the teams from the higher leagues are seeded and drawn to host the second legs in the play-offs, while the teams from the lower leagues are unseeded and host the first legs.

Like the quarter-finals, the League A/B and B/C play-offs will be played in 2027 from March 25th to 27th (first legs) and from March 28th to 30th (second legs).

How do the play-offs work?

For both the A/B and B/C play-offs, teams are drawn against one opponent from the other league whom they play over two legs, with the winner either being promoted or not relegated, in the case of the higher seeds. There are no further rounds.

Who could meet in the A/B play-offs?

League A participants: Croatia, Denmark, Serbia, Wales

League B participants: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Hungary, Ireland, Slovenia

Who could meet in the B/C play-offs?

League B participants: Georgia, Israel, North Macedonia, Romania

League C participants: Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands

Who is already promoted and relegated?

Ahead of the promotion/relegation play-offs, the following moves are already confirmed:

League A: Turkey and Czech Republic are relegated to League B

League B: Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Austria, and Sweden are promoted to League A

League C: Albania, Montenegro, Slovakia and Iceland are promoted to League B

League D: All six League D sides are promoted to League C