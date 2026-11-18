After being hospitalised last month with meningeal irritation, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has returned to work and will meet the press on Thursday, the Bundesliga champions have indicated.

The Belgian was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the training pitch in Munich last month, before being diagnosed with the illness.

But after his return to the training ground this week, Bayern's pre-Bundesliga press invitations stated the former Manchester City star, 40, will be back on media duty ahead of his side's league meeting with FC Koln on Friday.

Kompany was visibly sick and walked with a limp during Bayern's 6-1 home win over RB Leipzig in mid-October.

He was in doubt for their home Champions League clash with Arsenal four days later, but took to the dugout for the 2-2 draw, two days before his training-pitch collapse.