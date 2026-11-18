Manchester City are on the brink of a monumental crisis after the Premier League found the club guilty of 114 breaches of the Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Is there a way out for the club, or will the Premier League deliver a knockout blow?

To identify the risks and opportunities for both Manchester City and the Premier League (PL), Flashscore's Paul Winters spoke with Berry van Drunen, a Netherlands-based sports lawyer.

Van Drunen is no stranger to high-profile cases, having led former Eredivisie side Vitesse's case against the Dutch football association, which revoked the club's professional licence. With the club facing extinction, Van Drunen and Vitesse won the preliminary injunction proceedings. Could a similar fate befall Manchester City, who face the mammoth task of overcoming 114 PSR charges?

This is the first part of a two-part interview series with Berry van Drunen. Part one focuses on the general case, while part two focuses on Manchester City's defence.

Paul: What did you think when you read all that? What was your own view of the 114 charges?

Berry: "Well, the charges are serious, aren’t they? Serious in terms of their scope - the sheer number of them - but also the nature of the alleged conduct. If you accuse someone of systematically circumventing the integrity of the financial system within professional football, that’s a serious allegation. And it’s an allegation that you really must be able to substantiate. It’s serious. I thought to myself: 'Gosh, that’s a potential existential crisis for Manchester City'."

Does it surprise you that City continue to insist so vehemently that they are innocent, despite 114 charges?

"The question assumes they are guilty. I’m not familiar enough with the case file to claim that, so I’d be a really bad lawyer if I told you now that it’s surprising. What I can do is conclude - based on publicly available information - that Manchester City’s arguments on seemingly similar allegations of UEFA have, at least in part, held up before the CAS.

"So, whilst UEFA seemingly accused Manchester City of similar offences, the CAS ruled that these had not been proven, as there was insufficient evidence. And in other respects, the CAS ruled that the case was time-barred. This is a different jurisdiction, so an interesting follow-up question is how these two rulings relate to one another. Is there actually sufficient evidence within the Premier League’s system? If ruled so, Manchester City will undoubtedly take the matter to the English courts. And is there sufficient evidence there too? That is an interesting question from a legal point of view...

Berry van Drunen (L) during a press conference ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

"But I want to make that point very clear, because I understand the prevailing sentiment in public opinion is that they’ve been circumventing the system for years. But people are apparently reaching that conclusion solely based on the allegations, not on the defence. We haven’t actually heard enough about that yet.

"In general, that conclusion is therefore of limited value. That is all the more true because the CAS told UEFA its case against Manchester City wasn’t entirely correct. So what Manchester City are claiming has been confirmed once by an independent arbitrator - an arbitration body specialising in sports matters, no less. We can confirm that by checking publicly available information, and that makes it all the more difficult to go along with the very understandable, but I think simultaneously somewhat naïve, public opinion that Manchester City is guilty."

Yes, but that’s naturally what people see when the Premier League says: '114 allegations and they’ve been found guilty for the time being'... Without a judge being involved, people will indeed assume that Manchester City have managed to convert money into liquidity 114 times via fake sponsorship contracts...

"If those allegations are substantiated by evidence, I understand that the Premier League would want to impose a sanction. Financial integrity in professional football is of the utmost importance. I also consider the licensing rules within professional football itself to be of great importance; we mustn’t underestimate that.

"However, that doesn’t mean you should be quick to demonstrate the weight of those licensing rules to the outside world by lightly imposing severe penalties on professional football organisations when there is actually insufficient cause to do so. And that is what seems to be happening from time to time. Cases like these are sometimes also a question of the system's sustainability and the stance taken by the regulatory bodies.

"And this raises all sorts of interesting legal questions, such as: is there really any independence? I noticed in Manchester City’s statement some doubt regarding the independence of the committees involved. And that's not surprising; it can be a legitimate argument. It seems to me that this argument is based on case law from the European Court of Human Rights, which shows that it is not only relevant whether a committee delivering a legal judgement is independent, but also whether there is not even the appearance of any bias.

"That leads to interesting questions like how such committees are actually appointed. If the members of committees are, for example, selected by the legal department of the very sports federation that is proceeding with the charges, and those members then also discuss the substance of cases with that very same legal department, then there is no longer any independence. And if it also transpires that the members of those committees sometimes receive remuneration from the football federation and/or are feted by that federation through hospitality arrangements for their work, that adds to the importance of the question: is all of this really independent?

"I find that question particularly important in this matter, because you see that within sports law, sports federations tend to make a great fuss about these committees being 'independent'. Logically, they emphasise this, because it implies to the outside world that independent bodies have already ruled that the allegations should hold up. But that emphasis raises the question of what it actually means to say that the committees are independent - the federations should not make a big show out of it only to create an impression that diligence is of top priority.

"In my view, the test is: 'Justice must not only be done, but it must also be seen to be done'. It must also appear to be the case. So that is the test, and I personally consider that test to be of great importance."

Does the fact that Manchester City is such a big club make it more difficult, in that you’re now sending a sort of signal to other clubs? Even though they've also deducted points from Everton and Forest for PSR breaches. Does it make a difference that City is such a major entity that you can make an example of them in one go? Or are they using them as an example?

"You’ve raised a very interesting point because there are two sides to Manchester City's size. On the one hand, it’s a risk, because Manchester City has - at least for now - deep pockets. And whoever has the deepest pockets generally pays the most expensive lawyers. And the most expensive lawyers are generally, but not always, the best lawyers. That’s one side to it.

"The other side you're describing is also there: there may be a certain eagerness on the part of the PL to set a good example with a very big club that has won everything there is to win in recent years. If they can bring such a side down for failing to comply with the PSR rules, then they'll make it clear just how important those rules are. Such an eagerness may seem inevitable, and that’s precisely my concern. Are they still looking at the allegations independently? Are they still looking at it from a genuinely legal perspective? Because if you’re a regulator and prosecutor, you must always keep an open mind to the possibility that you might be wrong. Does that happen often enough? I don’t know; I can’t judge that. But I can imagine that there’s also some sort of a perverse incentive that introduces some noise into the picture. Let me put it that way."

Do the players have a way out?

Now, from the players’ point of view: do they have any grounds to stand on if they want to leave should City be punished? For example, through forced relegation, be it by one, two or three divisions. Do they have a leg to stand on if they say: 'I no longer want to be at this club; I want out of this contract,' even if they’re incredibly expensive?

"That often depends on the wording of the contract. These types of clauses are usually included in players' contracts. You see it with clubs fighting against relegation too, and more often with somewhat larger clubs that aren’t likely to be fighting against relegation. Football is football; the ball can take a strange turn. Sometimes relegation just happens out of the blue. And if a side does get relegated, you sometimes see that top players have agreed in their contracts that they can leave, whether for free or for a limited fee. Can those players just walk away? I reckon so. Looking at the names, I’d be very surprised if that weren’t the case. If they're properly advised then such a clause shall be included in their contracts.

Enzo Fernandez joined Manchester City for €145 million during the summer transfer window Photo by NAOMI BAKER / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"If it hasn’t been agreed contractually, an interesting legal issue arises. An issue that I can only address under Dutch law: whether there are unforeseen circumstances? And if there are unforeseen circumstances, it may be that an agreement you and I have made under Dutch law is, either partially or in total, set aside after all. That is actually a sort of a 'reasonableness' safety valve within our Dutch legal system, and a tough hurdle to clear. An important legal question in this respect is what sort of sanction will be imposed, and whether or not a professional football player should have taken the effect of that into account when entering into an agreement with the club. In England, there is likely to be some sort of safety valve as well, but that is not my jurisdiction."

Take, for example, a player who joined last summer. It was already known at the time that this case was ongoing and that things might look bad for City with those 115 charges. So such a clause should have been in the contract, you’re saying?

"Yes, I do think so. Let me put it this way: If I’d been advising the player during the negotiations, it definitely should have been included - absolutely."

Another angle: If you were the legal adviser to other clubs - Everton, Forest, or Spurs - who’ve just finished just outside the European places, and City's league titles were stripped, meaning everyone moves up a place… That generates a lot of lost European revenue. Is that a potential domino effect if things turn out this way?

"If that’s how it turns out, it could well happen. And that would also raise some interesting compensation issues. Ultimately, the question arises whether anyone can actually afford to pay that...

"Assume City are found guilty; the question then would be whether the owners still want to stay in the Premier League, or would they pull out? If they pull out, there’s a good chance City will suddenly find themselves in big trouble. They’ve got an expensive stadium, very expensive players and sponsorship deals that are likely worthless then. And you can’t get blood from a stone.

Manchester City's financial scandal Manchester City were found guilty by the Premier League on September 29th of all charges relating to serious breaches of the league's financial ⁠rules over nine seasons from 2009 to 2018, as well as the majority of charges concerning their failure to co-operate with the probe. City were originally charged in February 2023 following a four-year investigation into the breaches. The club has consistently denied any wrongdoing and formally appealed on October 1st. Follow the latest on the Man City scandal here

"Those are interesting issues, but mainly of interest to lawyers. The first question you have to answer as Manchester City is if you’ll be able to recover the money after winning this whole case. Because if the answer is ‘no’, and I say to you as a club: 'We’re going to file that claim; it’ll cost you a fortune in legal fees', they'll get a Pyrrhic victory that’s of no use to them if they win. What good does that do?

"I’m pragmatic enough. Plenty of lawyers say that it’s good for the legal system to file such a claim nonetheless, because it sends a message. And it’s good for their own pockets, let’s be honest. But does it benefit the clubs? Or have they mainly incurred high legal costs without gaining anything? If that’s the case, my approach as a lawyer is: don’t do it."

How do you envisage possible sanctions?

"That depends very much on what is ultimately established. If I understand the rules correctly and the facts are proven, the most likely outcome would be relegation or perhaps even expulsion. I cannot assess this precisely because I am not sufficiently familiar with the Premier League’s regulations.

"Based on the information that is publicly available, the allegations against Everton and Forest seem less serious than those against Manchester City. So it’s logical to assume that any sanction will be more severe than in those cases. Because the average lawyer will draw comparisons - if this penalty is deemed sufficient for Everton and Nottingham Forest, it certainly cannot be any less for City. So you’re starting under a stricter regime from the outset."

Everton had two breaches for which they were deducted 10 points. And after the appeal, six...

"Yes, so four of them were dropped. Incidentally, that’s quite interesting: Six after the appeal. So, following the appeal, it turned out that nearly half the charges didn’t stand. That says something about the overzealousness I mentioned earlier. That’s quite significant. I believe that a good lawyer and a good regulator practise critical self-reflection. And if that had been done properly, it seems logical that the majority of the charges would stand. Not for nearly half of the charges you bring to court to be dismissed. That’s actually rather strange, because it also says something about how that regulator applies the rules.

"Take the AFM (Authority for the Financial Markets) in the Netherlands. It came under fire some time ago because it acted, according to the organisations it supervised, in a very aggressive manner. That is not the purpose of a regulator. It must supervise effectively, be vigilant and be able to act aggressively when necessary. But it shouldn’t adopt an aggressive stance as a matter of course. That cannot be the intention of a system in which checks and balances are properly implemented."

There’s a great deal of money behind the club, from the Emirates, which also wields a great deal of power. Do you think that plays a role in the club's defence or for the Premier League?

"I think we need to distinguish between two questions here. The first question is whether it should be allowed to play a role from a legal perspective. I don’t think so, because you can’t just automatically label certain money as 'dirty' or 'tainted' as long as the people it comes from aren’t on a sanctions list. That’s discriminatory.

"And then the second question, more from a practical point of view: Can it play a role? Yes, of course. We all know what the public opinion is like. Everyone is up in arms about Manchester City and their success, under the pretext that it’s all been bought with money. I read those things too. On the other hand, the moment those same lenders invest money in their own club, they suddenly have no problem with it at all. So I think there’s something rather opportunistic about that too."

Txiki Begiristain, Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Pep Guardiola, and Ferran Soriano with four Premier League trophies Photo by HASAN BARGASH / UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT / AFP

What do you think is the fair outcome here?

"A fair outcome is one in which Manchester City, the Premier League and the investigative committees are all scrutinised in the same way. Once the facts have been properly established, it must become clear whether those facts constitute a breach within the applicable legal framework, whether the procedure was conducted with due care, and whether a sanction should then be imposed."

This case carries a great deal of weight. For the Premier League, for City and for football in general...

"The case is 'larger than life', you might say. And rightly so. I think Financial Fair Play rules are entirely justified, but they must apply equally to everyone. There should be an international framework for all leagues that everyone must comply with, so there is a level playing field. We must be able to enjoy clean sport all over the world.

"Ultimately, this case will be remembered for the question: were those rules correct, was there due process, and does that process stand up to scrutiny? That is a test of the legitimacy and integrity of both Manchester City and the relevant committees."

So this case could also lead to the rules in England being interpreted or drafted differently in future?

"Certainly. Suppose Manchester City are proved right; you can imagine that would be an immense defeat for the Premier League. The instinct of many sporting organisations in such a situation is simply to change the rules. But is that the right thing to do? Or should we ask: were those rules sound, and applied correctly, taking into account fundamental legal principles?"

If the 114 charges don’t stand up, it reflects badly on the people who judged them...

"Naturally. There are also other examples in sports law where it has been considered that some allegations are unfounded, or where the severity is assessed differently from how a sports federation's committees ruled. That is important, because the severity of the offence is a legal judgement. There should not be an excessive desire sitting with the Premier League to demonstrate to the outside world that these are the rules and even Manchester City has to abide by them. That is not the right approach.

"The rules apply to everyone, but within the required procedural rigour. Fundamental legal principles must be respected: the right to be heard, reasonable timeframes and equal rights. Otherwise, an uneven playing field is created. In law, we call that unlawful; in sport, it is unsportsmanlike."

I’m really very curious to see what comes of this...

"Me too, but it is unlikely we'll hear anything definitive about it for the next two years. It’s going to take much longer than that, I presume. Albeit that also depends on whether those involved are willing to keep fighting, and funding that fight."