The saying that one player doesn't make a team is as true now as it's ever been.

Even the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have needed their teammates to help propel them to previously unimaginable heights.

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Rice set to be named Arsenal's joint highest-ever earner

Although it often seems like the very best can run games on their own, they are nothing without their other 10 colleagues out on the pitch and fighting for the same cause.

Of course, some individuals can still elevate a team upon joining, and never has that been better evidenced than with Arsenal's signing of Declan Rice.

The Gunners were steadily improving even before the North Londoners landed West Ham's captain in the summer of 2023 for a record £105 million - a fee that was questioned at the time, though there's little doubt that the now 27-year-old has been the catalyst for improvement.

In a team chock-full of stars, too, there's a reason why the club have now agreed a contract with him to make him the joint highest-paid player in their history, alongside Bukayo Saka.

Reports appear to suggest that Rice will be pocketing a cool £300,000 per week, and his new terms will run through until 2031, when the player will be 32 years of age.

Gunners to keep hold of the midfielder until at least 2031

With Mikel Arteta also having signed a new long-term deal at the club, Rice can be assured of the same level of coaching that he has become used to, and which he described as a "different level" a few weeks after signing for the Gunners.

For anyone who watches Arsenal closely, it's obvious what Rice brings to the team, and how he helps make them tick.

From his dynamism in getting up and down the pitch for the full 90 minutes, his physicality when required, particularly in the heat of battle, and his goalscoring prowess, the midfielder really does have it all.

Do the numbers stack up when suggestions are made that Rice is the best midfielder of his generation, however?

Unbelievable numbers

Since putting pen to paper, he's played 173 games in all competitions for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 34 assists, which is a stunning return.

The 10,815 cumulative minutes from his performances to date are also significant, as no other player has reached that number.

Such reliability from someone in his position who plays the game as he does is virtually unheard of in the modern era, and has contributed to his superb Flashscore ratings, including a recent 8.0 in the Gunners' first win at Anfield in 14 years.

Declan Rice's recent player ratings Flashscore

Only Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba (10,340 and 10,220 minutes, respectively) come close, and the trio are the only three players to break the 10,000-minute mark.

Martin Odegaard (2,726) is the only player to make more passes ending in the final third than Rice's 2,410, and the Norwegian is one of two (Saka being the other) to have created more than the Englishman's 207 chances.

With Rice having made 7,040 passes in total, Saliba is the one Arsenal player to have attempted more, with the former's 89.19% completion rate being one of the best in the squad (again just behind the Frenchman).

Declan Rice's career numbers Flashscore

302 corners taken is more than anyone else, and Arsenal's success from dead-ball situations has come about primarily because of Rice's accuracy.

Indeed, 84 chances created from a Rice set-play are at least 23 more than any other player (Saka, 61) has managed.

Odegaard (40) and Noni Madueke (11) make up the quartet of Arsenal stars to have reached double figures in this regard.

Well worth £105m

267 successful long passes - denoted by the ball being passed over 10 yards distance - is well ahead of his teammates' output, and even his 94 layoffs are only 10 shy of Odegaard's best-in-class 104.

His 907 one-on-one duels attempted are the third-most in the squad, behind Saka and Kai Havertz, but Rice's 54.36 per cent success rate is significantly better.

Declan Rice in 2026/27 for Arsenal Flashscore

In terms of ball recoveries, no one can reach the Englishman's total of 583, and even in a defensive capacity, Rice's 236 tackles attempted and 128 interceptions made, since the start of 2023/24, are more than any teammate.

As an all-rounder, for country as well as club, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better player across so many facets of play.

Certainly, then, Rice has served a slice of humble pie to those who were questioning Arsenal's decision to part with a record-breaking sum, because that's already looking like a huge bargain at this point.