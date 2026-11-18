Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler extended his contract with the Spanish giants until 2032 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Turkish playmaker arrived at Madrid in 2023 from Fenerbahce.

"Real Madrid and Arda Guler have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who will remain linked to the club until June 30, 2032," said Los Blancos in a statement.

Arda Guler's recent player ratings Flashscore

Guler has become an important part of Jose Mourinho's side this season, netting four goals and providing seven assists in 14 matches across all competitions.

Despite stiff competition for minutes, the Turkish international has established himself as one of Madrid's key creative influences.