Sweden will have to make do without striker Stina Blackstenius when they face Scotland over two legs in December for a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Blackstenius has not featured for club side Arsenal since 1st November, missing their last three matches with an achilles tendon injury, which has now be deemed severe enough to rule her out of Sweden's final play-off fixtures.

The 30-year-old scored three goals across the two legs as Sweden hammered Lithuania 15-0 in the first round of play-offs, which set up meetings with Scotland on 1st and 5th December, with Sweden hosting the second leg in Stockholm. The winner will advance to next summer's finals in Brazil.

"No Stina Blackstenius. It's unfortunate, of course," announced head coach Tony Gustavsson, who said he gave every chance for Blackstenius to be part of the squad.

"What I can say is that there has been a very good dialogue between the team and, not least, Stina herself. We have waited until the last minute. I spoke to Stina as late as last night and if there had been a chance, I would have taken her," the coach explained.

In her stead, Sweden have called up Cornelia Kapocs, the 26-year-old who has scored in her last two matches for Liverpool.

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