All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami when Major League Soccer's playoffs kick off ⁠this week as they look to become the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions in nearly 15 years.

Miami’s regular season was not the smoothest, with coaching ‌changes and a dismal record at home, but Messi has proven time after time that he cannot ‌be counted out, even at the age of 39.

The Argentine won a ‌second consecutive Golden Boot this year with 26 goals, adding 17 assists, and could become ‌the first player to win three straight MLS MVP awards.

That is not to ‌say Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez’s side are a one-man show, with Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who notched 17 goals this season, and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro also headlining a talented team that finished second in ‌the Eastern Conference.

But if Miami are to become the ⁠league’s first repeat champions since the ‌LA Galaxy won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012, they will need some more magic from Messi, ​who guided them to their first MLS Cup last year with six goals and nine assists.

Miami open their title defence at home against the ​Columbus Crew on Saturday.

The month-long MLS postseason begins with wild-card matches on Thursday, with Orlando City SC hosting FC Cincinnati and the Seattle Sounders welcoming Real Salt ⁠Lake.

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Red-hot Nashville

Standing in the way ​of Miami’s quest for glory are Eastern Conference rivals Nashville SC, who will hope to cap off their brilliant year with a historic first MLS Cup.

The well-rounded side set the MLS single-season points record with 77 on the way to claiming the ‌Supporters’ Shield as the team with the best regular-season record. Led by midfielder Hany Mukhtar and forward Sam Surridge, who combined for 38 goals this season, they also went unbeaten at home.

Still, B.J. Callaghan’s squad will need to overcome one more thing to claim the title: superstition. Over the past 14 seasons, only two teams who claimed the Supporters’ Shield went on to win the MLS Cup.

Nashville begin their postseason campaign on Sunday against the winner between Orlando City and Cincinnati.

Ice-cool Vancouver

In the Western Conference, the top-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps will look to return to the MLS ‌Cup final and avenge last year’s heartbreaking 3-1 loss to Miami.

Jesper Sorensen’s side ​are coming off a historic season that saw them claim their first-ever Western ‌Conference regular-season title, setting a handful of club records along the way, including most wins (19), most points (64) and most goals scored (74).

The midseason departure of standout American midfielder Sebastian Berhalter could still be a blow in the postseason for the Whitecaps, who will also need Thomas Mueller to stay fully fit ⁠if they want to finish the job ⁠this time around.

The Whitecaps will play ‌either the Sounders or Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

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