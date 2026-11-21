Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are in a race to be fit for new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino and their trip to rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Who's missing across Gameweek 11?

Elsewhere, Martin Zubimendi is set for several weeks out with a muscle injury picked up over the international break with Spain during their defeat to England.

Tottenham forward Mathys Tel will be out for up to three weeks with an Achilles injury sustained following a challenge by Jayden Bogle in their loss at Leeds pre-internationals.

See who's missing for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo (knee injury)

Fulham: Benjamin Lecomte (Achilles tendon injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Abdukodir Khusanov (knock), Matheus Nunes (injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Phil Foden has directly contributed to five goals in City’s last six meetings with Fulham (G3, A2), while four of his last six strikes came beyond the hour mark. Fulham’s Alex Iwobi has suffered a career-high 16 defeats against City (D3), but could be a threat to them here, as only one player has created more chances in the Premier League this term than his 24.

City duo Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov missed out on international duty through injury, while Tom Cairney missed Fulham’s last game with a knee problem.

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa: Matty Cash (concussion), Amadou Onana (knee injury), Matteo Ruggeri (muscle injury)

Sunderland: Daniel Ballard (muscle injury), Brian Brobbey (muscle injury), Habib Diarra (muscle injury), Romaine Mundle (knee injury), Granit Xhaka (calf injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Only two players have more Premier League goals this season than Villa’s Nicolas Jackson (6), three of which came before the 15th minute. Enzo Le Fee scored Sunderland’s winner last time out, with each of his four goals this season coming from the penalty spot.

Matty Cash headlines Villa’s injury list, while Sunderland will be without key duo Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey for this one.

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth: Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Alex Toth (muscle injury)

Nottingham Forest: Nicolas Dominguez (muscle injury), Callum Hudson-Odoi (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Juanlu Sanchez (ankle injury), Nicolo Savona (knee injury), Xaver Schlager (muscle injury), Neco Williams (ankle injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier has won a career-high eight head-to-heads against Forest and has either scored or assisted in the last three Premier League meetings. Liam Delap netted a brace in Forest’s win against City and has now netted four of his last five club goals after half-time, while his sole career league goal against Bournemouth also came in the second half.

Bournemouth’s Rayan picked up a knock on international duty with Brazil but should be fit here, while Forest’s Neco Williams missed Wales’ second Nations League game and faces a race against time to be fit.

WON'T PLAY

Chelsea: Jamie Gittens (ankle injury), Jorrel Hato (back injury), Reece James (knee injury), Joao Pedro (thigh injury), Maxence Lacroix (muscle injury)

Leeds: Mateo Joseph (knee injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo is yet to lose to Leeds (W3, D3), but he has picked up five yellow cards in those six head-to-heads. Leeds’ Ethan Ampadu makes for a tenacious midfield opponent, having been booked in five of his last six games for club or country.

Chelsea have an extensive list of absentees, but first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez should be back available. Leeds will hope to see Anton Stach return from injury.

WON'T PLAY

Coventry: Aurele Amenda (calf injury), Josh Eccles (ankle injury), Ephron Mason-Clark (knee injury), Luke Woolfenden (knee injury), Haji Wright (muscle injury)

Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta (red card), Chadi Riad (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Bobby Thomas (calf injury), Caleb Yirenkyi (injury), Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle injury), Ismaila Sarr (groin injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Jack Rudoni has scored in three of Coventry’s last five league fixtures, leading his side for Premier League shots taken and chances created this term (both 17). After being booked in three of his last five league appearances, Palace’s Jefferson Lerma has collected more yellow cards (57) than all but two other South Americans in the Premier League - Pablo Zabaleta (68) and Joelinton (58).

Coventry appear to have no new injury concerns, while Palace are without Jean-Philippe Mateta through suspension and Jorgen Strand Larsen is doubtful after suffering an injury while on duty with Norway.

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham: Tosin Adarabioyo (calf injury), Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Xavi Simons (knee injury), Mathys Tel (Achilles tendon injury)

Ipswich: None confirmed

DOUBTFUL

Martin Dubravka (knee injury), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Tottenham’s Omar Marmoush and Ipswich’s Julio Enciso both scored for their countries during the international break. Marmoush is looking to extend a streak that saw six of his last eight club goals come in home wins, while Enciso’s last 10 goals for club or country were scored beyond the half-hour mark.

Tottenham will assess Mykhailo Mudryk closer to matchday, while Ipswich appear to have a clean bill of health.

WON'T PLAY

Newcastle: Ewen Jaouen (muscle injury), Joelinton (muscle injury)

Arsenal: Max Dowman (red card), Bukayo Saka (thigh injury), Martin Zubimendi (muscle injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Five of Harvey Barnes’ six goal contributions this season for Newcastle have come at home, while 11 of his last 13 strikes overall have fallen on home soil. Arsenal’s Martin Idegaard has three goal contributions across his last five league head-to-heads (G1, A2), with each of his five strikes this season coming after half-time.

Joelinton remains unavailable for Newcastle, while Arsenal are missing the suspended Max Dowman and injured Bukayo Saka.

WON'T PLAY

Hull: Ilyas Ansah (back injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Hidemasa Morita (muscle injury), Matt Targett (ankle injury)

Brighton: Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Konstantinos Tzolakis made a league-high 41 saves across the first 10 rounds, nine of which came in Hull’s last match. No German player in Premier League history has directly contributed to more goals than Pascal Gross (87), who starts the round having created a league-high 29 chances.

Hull hope to have Mohamed Belloumi available again here but saw Nobel Mendy pull out of international duty through injury. Pascal Struijk is available for Brighton.

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury), Amara Nallo (leg injury)

Manchester United: Carlos Baleba (thigh injury), Benjamin Sesko (leg injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Karl Darlow (muscle injury), Ayden Heaven (injury), Shea Lacey (injury), Marcus Rashford (hip injury), Luke Shaw (muscle injury)

Win probability Flashscore

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has scored in three successive games against United and has netted a career-high five head-to-head goals against the Red Devils in the Premier League, four of which came at Anfield. United’s Bryan Mbeumo scored the opener in this fixture last term, and he’ll be looking to replicate the feat having netted the game’s first goal in his last three scoring outings for his club.

Liverpool look to have no fresh issues, while United will hope Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford can return here.

WON'T PLAY

Brentford: TBC

Everton: TBC

DOUBTFUL

TBC