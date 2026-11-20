Gustav Isaksen in action against Norway in Nations League

In March, the Danish national team will fight for its survival in the top tier of the Nations League. Denmark's opponent will be Bosnia and Herzegovina. The playoff ties will be played over two legs, with the first match scheduled for either Thursday, 25 March, or Saturday, 27 March.

In March, the Danish men’s national football team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a playoff round to determine whether they remain in League A of the Nations League.

This was confirmed following Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland - the headquarters of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Brian Riemer’s squad, who were seeded for the draw, could alternatively have been paired with Hungary, Ireland, or Slovenia.

The playoff round consists of a two-legged tie. Denmark will first travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the final outcome to be decided on home soil.

The result of this playoff round will have no impact on Denmark’s upcoming European Championship qualification campaign.