Finland have sacked head coach Jacob Friis following a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign and announced Mika Lehkosuo as his replacement.

Friis took charge of Finland for 20 games after accepting the role in early 2025 and he oversaw eight wins, three draws and nine defeats.

However, defeats to Belarus and Albania this autumn were his downfall, as they ensured Finland finished third in their UEFA Nations League group, missing out on a chance to return to League B.

The Dane continued to back himself as the right man for the job until the end, even when it became widely accepted that he would be removed from his position after the Finnish FA's board meeting on 20th November.

Finnish FA chairman Ari Lahti defended the decision to hire Friis in the first place, and the one to remove him: "A fairly extensive survey was conducted in connection with the head coach search last time when Friis was hired. It was precisely defined what was expected of him. He is a good coach, there is no denying that. He just didn't get the results we are satisfied with.

"We had to react - that is the job of the board and the chairman if things don't go as expected," Lahti explained.

Replacing Friis and stepping into the new role officially on 1st January 2027 is Mika Lehkosuo, who has signed a five-year contract. Capped 17 times for Finland as a player, Lehkosuo was the national team's assistant manager from 2013 to 2015 under Mixu Paatelainen.

He then managed HJK for five years before a spell in Norway with Kongsvinger, but he put himself in the frame to be Friis' replacement after guiding Finland under-21s to the UEFA European U21 Championship next summer thanks to a play-off victory against Ireland.

That leaves the "Little Owls" needing a new coach for the championship, and an announcement on that is expected in the coming weeks.

Lehkosuo's first match in charge of the senior side will be in March 2027, when Finland begin their UEFA EURO 2028 qualification campaign, the draw for which will take place on 6th Decemeber 2026.