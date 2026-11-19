As the ATP Tour season comes to a close in Turin this week, one last major event remains on the calendar. Italy is once again the location, as Bologna hosts the Davis Cup Final 8 over a six-day period, where nations battle it out to be crowned champions at the 'World Cup of Tennis'.

Listen to Flashscore News! Selected editorial stories, including this article, are also available as audio. Listen and follow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Listen to Flashscore News Flashscore

The eight countries that have qualified for the Davis Cup Final 8 are hosts and three-time defending champions Italy, Czechia, Canada, South Korea, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, and Austria. The quarter-finals will begin on Tuesday, while the final takes place on Sunday, November 29th.

Each quarter-final will feature three matches: two singles clashes and a potential deciding doubles rubber. If a team takes an unassailable 2-0 lead, the doubles match will not be played, and they will advance to the next round.

A host of top-10 players are currently set to take part, including world number one Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, who are on course for a potential semi-final meeting.

Three-time champions the Czech Republic and 2022 winners Canada face off for the very first time, in a tie full of heavyweight singles players.

World No. 14 Jiri Lehecka and No. 15 Jakub Mensik lead the way for a quality Czech side, alongside captain Tomas Berdych, who was part of the team that won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. Now no longer a player, he will be hoping his two singles stars can end their 13-year drought.

The Czechs sealed qualification for the Final 8 after defeating Sweden and the USA, with Lehecka beating American duo Ben Shelton and Learner Tien in the second round of qualifiers.

Lehecka (L) and Mensik (R) celebrate qualifying for the Final 8 Vlastimil Vacek / Právo / Profimedia

Canada will certainly be heavily reliant on 17th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will be expected to do a lot of heavy lifting. He was utterly sensational four years ago, playing a lead role in their sole title triumph, and he typically performs well at team events. However, with no Denis Shapovalov or Gabriel Diallo alongside him, the pressure will be on him to win his singles match.

Canada qualified for the Finals after defeating Brazil and France, with Liam Draxl and Auger-Aliassime both playing integral roles.

Four-time champions Italy take on surprise packages South Korea in front of their home crowd, in a tie that most expect to be relatively one-sided.

The host nation boast a supreme team, with singles players Flavio Cobolli, Luciano Darderi, and Lorenzo Musetti, as well as doubles stars Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli.

After going 47 years without a Davis Cup triumph, Italy are enjoying a golden generation of tennis, which has seen them win the last three titles. Their depth is frightening, and they even won in 2025 without star man Jannik Sinner. If they want to four-peat, they will have to do so again without their injured four-time Grand Slam champion.

Italy qualified automatically for the Final 8 as defending champions.

South Korea have reached this stage for the first time in their history, and you would be forgiven for not recognising many of their players, despite the fact that they have plenty of Davis Cup experience. World No. 158 Kwon Soonwoo and No. 549 Chung Hyeon are their lead men.

They reached this stage after triumphs over Argentina and India, becoming the first Asian nation to reach the Finals.

10-time champions Great Britain clash with Zverev's Germany in the third quarter-final - their 12th meeting in history.

Britain return to the Final 8 for the first time in three years, and come in with a strong unit. With the experience of Cameron Norrie and the talent of Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery, their powerhouse doubles team makes them such a dangerous nation. World No. 1 Henry Patten and No. 3 Neal Skupski lead the charge: the pair own three of the four Grand Slam titles this year.

Incredibly, Britain are the only side to arrive at the Final 8 with a pair of 4-0 wins, having dismantled Norway and Ecuador.

For Germany, world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Zverev is the obvious star. He captured his maiden major titles this year and rose to the summit of the rankings for the first time, so he is full of confidence. Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, and doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz make up the rest of their team.

Zverev finished the year as world number one ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

They qualified for the Final 8 after downing Peru and Croatia.

Austria will be eyeing their first-ever Davis Cup title, but face the unenviable task of Alcaraz and six-time champions Spain.

Jurgen Melzer will once again bank on Jurij Rodionov, who was sensational during the qualifying rounds. Lukas Neumayer also proved to be a major positive for the captain.

Austria defeated Japan and Belgium to reach this stage, with their victory over the Japanese particularly thrilling. They battled from 1-0 and 2-1 down to reach the second round of qualifiers.

Spain haven't always brought their best at the last few Davis Cup Finals, going six years without a title, but captain David Ferrer will want to make things right before he leaves his post to join Casper Ruud's coaching team next season. With the strongest singles players in the competition - top-10 players Alcaraz and Rafa Jodar - they are arguably the favourites this year.

Rafa Jodar (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) Henry Nicholls / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Spain received a bye into the second round of qualifiers after finishing runner-up in 2025, then beat Chile 4-0 to reach the Final 8.

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1: Winners of Czech Republic/Canada vs Italy/South Korea

Semi-final 2: Winners of Great Britain/Germany vs Austria/Spain