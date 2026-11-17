Reigning ATP Finals doubles champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten have been beaten for the first time in this year's event in Turin, going down 6-7, 6-3, 10-4 to Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

The three-set win makes it two wins from two in the Todd Woodbridge group for Arevalo and Pavic, while the number one seeds were unable to build on their victory over Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos.

Heliovaara and Patten survived the one and only break point of the first 12 games of the opening set, and in the tiebreak just two losses of serve by the Salvadorian-Croatian pair were enough for the favourites to take it 7-5 for a 7-6 first-set win.

Neither pair could make the most of early break point chances in set two, before game eight when the fourth seeds finally forced a loss of serve at the second time of asking, going 5-3 up before levelling the match in the next game.

That effort looked to have been in vain when Heliovaara and Patten raced into a 4-1 lead in the 10-point tiebreak, but not only did they soon level at 4-4, they won nine points in a row, forcing four successive losses of serve to win the tiebreak and take the match 6-7, 6-3, 10-4.

The Finn and Brit will need to bounce back quickly against Albano Olivetti and Theo Arribage if they are to make it to the semi-finals in Turin.

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