France's Arthur Fils came from a set down ⁠to beat Rafael Jodar of Spain 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the ATP Finals on ‌Tuesday and keep his semi-final hopes alive.

Fils, who became ‌the first man born in 2004 or ‌later to earn an ATP Finals win and ‌the first Frenchman to record a victory at ‌the season-ending tournament in 15 years, lost his group opener against Ben Shelton.

Jodar started well but faded ‌midway through the second set, and a medical ‌timeout did not turn things around for him.

"I played a great match against Ben, I was just unlucky," Fils said. "Here, the first set was a bit 'so-so' with a little bit of frustration.

"But I'm very happy with how I handled the second and the third, and a little bit of relief now," he added.

The world ​number seven was pushing for a break, earning two opportunities in the third game and ​another at 4-4 in the first set, but it was Jodar who snatched it with a ⁠break at 5-4.

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The ​Spaniard, who has enjoyed a meteoric debut tour season, rising from the mid-hundreds to the world's top 10, kept stretching Fils with his elegant ‌yet powerful and precise baseline play in a strong first set.

Fils, however, kept his composure and bagged consecutive breaks to race into a 5-1 lead, with Jodar calling for a medical timeout as his power level dropped sharply.

"I'm better now, but it was tough obviously, because I felt that I couldn't compete and physically, I wasn't at the level today, especially in the last two sets," Jodar said of his injury.

"It's a thing that we have to deal with and we have to move on and think about what we can do to prevent these situations," he added.

Fils cruised through the second set and kept hammering forehand winners past Jodar, who has now lost ‌both matches following defeat by world number one ​Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The Spaniard was broken ‌twice more in the third set, and Fils sealed his first ATP Finals win with another booming serve that Jodar put into the net.

In a repeat of the ⁠US Open final, Zverev ⁠will take on Shelton ‌later on Tuesday.

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