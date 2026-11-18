Carlos Alcaraz reached the last four of the ATP Finals on Wednesday thanks to Frances Tiafoe after the Spaniard had earlier brushed aside world number five Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4.

American Tiafoe beat Italian Flavio Cobolli 7-6(6), 6-0 with his first set guaranteeing Alcaraz's spot in the next round.

Tiafoe kept his hopes of a semi-final spot alive in his maiden Finals appearance and faces Medvedev in his last group-stage match on Friday.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz needed just over 70 minutes to beat the Russian in Turin.

"A little bit of problems, you know, physically, in the match," Alcaraz said on-court after receiving some treatment in the second set.

"But I think everybody could see that I was able to still play good tennis, I could still move well."

By winning in straight sets, the 23-year-old will secure his spot in the semi-finals if Frances Tiafoe defeats Flavio Cobolli later or if the Italian beats the American in three sets.

Alcaraz has never won the season-ending Finals, finishing runner-up last year to Jannik Sinner.

But with Sinner injured and the Spaniard entering this season's edition on the back of a nine-match winning streak that earned him indoor titles in Vienna and at the Paris Masters, Alcaraz is considered the favourite to lift the trophy this year.

Since returning in August from a wrist injury that kept him off the tour for four months and prevented him from defending his French Open title, Alcaraz has won three of the five tournaments he has entered.

After easing past Tiafoe in his opener in Turin 6-2, 6-2, the third seed carried that ominous form into the first set against 2020 Finals winner Medvedev.

Alcaraz broke the Russian in successive games midway through the first frame to claim the opener.

He continued by breaking Medvedev in the very first game of the second set and proceeded to serve out, despite a brief stoppage to have his left thigh taped up.

"I didn't want to force myself to the limit physically. I was a break-up at that time. And I just tried to keep up my serve... play chill, smoothly, relaxed and just happy about it," Alcaraz said.

"So, I'm going to look at it with my team and I will see."

Medvedev, 30, is still in with a chance of advancing after winning his opening match against Cobolli in straight sets.

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World number one Alexander Zverev is the man to beat in the John McEnroe Group and became the first player to book his spot in the semi-finals after beating Ben Shelton on Tuesday.