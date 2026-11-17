World No. 1 Alexander Zverev was imperious on serve as he blasted past third seed Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6(4) on Tuesday to book a place in the last four of the ATP Finals in Turin.

With one round of matches to play in the John McEnroe Group, Zverev's straight-sets win eliminated young Spaniard Rafael Jodar who lost earlier to Frenchman Arthur Fils.

"If I focus on myself and play good tennis the results will take care of themselves," said Zverev after the victory.

In a battle of big servers, Zverev broke in the opening game of the match.

The German then held to love. Shelton staved off two break points in the third game, the American forcing his only two break points of the match in the next game but ultimately unable to take them. He immediately dropped serve again.

Zverev, also dominating baseline rallies, clinched the set in the eighth game.

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Shelton's serve steadied in the second set, although he was unable to touch the Zverev serve. Zverev did not drop a point on serve until he was 40-0 up in the 12th game with the tiebreak looming.

Zverev had won all six of his previous matches with Shelton, most recently in the US Open final, and taken all five tiebreak sets the pair had played. This one went the same way.

After Shelton, who had looked increasingly desperate in the later stages, put two routine forehands long, the American took a point off the Zverev serve with a blazing return.

He immediately handed the initiative back to the German with two more errors. After another ace to bring up match point, Zverev finished after 94 minutes with a ferocious forehand pass.

"I don't care how I win the match point as long as I win it. But it was a highlight a little bit," said Zverev.