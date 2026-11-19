All eyes were on new ⁠manager Mauricio Pochettino as he arrived at Manchester United, tasked ‌with hauling the struggling club away ‌from the relegation zone - and ‌on Thursday a drone was ‌allegedly watching too.

The former US ‌men's national team coach took charge of the Premier League ‌side this week, holding ⁠his first ‌training session on Thursday.

A fan claimed ​to have obtained a bird's-eye view of the ​practice session by flying a drone over the club's training ⁠complex, ​filming players as they went through drills. The footage was later uploaded to YouTube under ‌the username "CC OVERVIEW".

Reuters could not immediately reach Manchester United for comment.

The drone operator told the BBC that the flight complied with regulations and that all necessary licences and insurance were in place.

Pochettino departed ‌Cincinnati on an overnight flight ​immediately after his final game ‌with the US on Tuesday, and now faces an immediate test with United facing Liverpool at Anfield on ⁠Sunday.