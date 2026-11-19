If there's one area of the Man Utd squad other than the back four that Mauricio Pochettino has to get spot on, it's the make-up of his attack.

Benjamin Sesko was just beginning to flourish before his injury, and even when he returns, it will take time to get back up to speed.

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Goals win games

Bryan Mbeumo certainly knows where the goal is, too, but he plays better off another, bigger striker than he does as a solitary number nine.

Whether Pochettino feels that January is too soon to dip into the market for a front man will be seen in due course, but what's clear is that goals win games, and to that end, having a player that can help push the team up the table in the second half of the 2026/27 Premier League season might be exactly what's required.

Those strikers who can hold their own against overly physical central defenders are few and far between these days, though one who can do so with aplomb is Benfica's excellent Vangelis Pavlidis.

In terms of his own physical attributes, he'll have no problem whatsoever in 'putting himself about,' and he will absolutely be a handful for any defenders.

19 in 19

So far this season, he's scored 19 goals in 19 games in all competitions, making him one of the most feared strikers on the continent at this moment in time.

Reports suggest that Pochettino has already expressed eagerness to have a genuine goal threat, with Pavlidis' name being mentioned in those discussions.

The 27-year-old is known to be open to a move to the Premier League should United come calling, so what would the Red Devils be getting for their money, should any initial interest eventually lead to a confirmed bid?

Looking at his striking record over the past two seasons, he's scored 50 goals and provided 11 assists in 76 games in all competitions, which is an astonishing return that could've been even better had he not hit the woodwork on another 13 separate occasions.

Stunning numbers

His shooting accuracy of 60.54 per cent and conversion rate of 23.49 per cent are also at an elite level, and in terms of total shots, it's frankly unbelievable. Pavlidis has had 332 attempts since the start of 2025/26, with the next best showing coming from Gianluca Prestianni... with only 145 shots.

The gap is even wider when factoring in just those shots that have been on target. Pavilidis' 158 are 110 more than his nearest rival (Prestianni, 48). It's this type of form that has helped him to Flashscore player ratings as high as 8.6.

Vangelis Pavlidis Flashscore player ratings Flashscore

The Greek has also scored seven braces and seven hat-tricks since the start of last season, and none of his teammates has more than one in either metric.

Only Nicolas Otamendi (46) comes close to Pavlidis's 56 headers at goal, and of the big chances created by the team, Leandro Barreiro's 37 are the closest to the striker's 126.

One of the only metrics that Pavlidis doesn't lead is dribbles completed, but even then, his 84 still places him third, behind only Prestianni (122) and Andreas Schjelderup (97).

Vangelis Pavlidis season numbers Flashscore

His pass completion of just 72.23 per cent is the worst in the squad out of those players who could be considered regular starters, though many strikers suffer the same fate, and arguably it isn't what they're being paid to do.

The primary concern of an out-and-out front man is to stick the ball in the back of the net, and Pavlidis certainly hasn't had any problems with doing just that, both domestically and in Europe.

It won't come as any surprise either that the striker has contested the most duels (1,171) of the entire squad, though his winning of only 504 gives him a rather disappointing 43.04 per cent success.

United will be a tough sell

Given that Barcelona were once sniffing around to understand the possibilities, that should be more than enough of an endorsement for United's hierarchy to be assured of his talent.

In their current state, the Red Devils can't really afford to pick and choose which players they'd like to sign. After all, there aren't likely to be too many strikers who would want to move to a club in a relegation battle, however big the name.

Man Utd's current Premier League position Flashscore

That, probably more than anything else, is going to be Pochettino's hardest sell.

Pavlidis already appears to have made his intentions known, so it would be remiss of the club if they weren't at least prepared to have a conversation with Benfica and the player as to whether a deal could be done.

Failure to do even that, given the current context, would just sum up everything that's wrong in the red half of Manchester at the moment.