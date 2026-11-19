Mfundo Vilakazi has been in good form for club and country

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz says he expects more attacking output from versatile midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi ahead of their Carling Knockout semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Sunday.

Vilakazi has scored one goal and provided one assist in 11 appearances for Chiefs across all competitions this season, and Da Cruz believes he should be producing more.

"He has made a good start to the season, and he is becoming more consistent in his performances, which is a positive thing," the coach said.

"But what I now expect from him is that, with this greater consistency, he must also improve his statistics in terms of assists and goals.

"If Vilakazi wants to take the next step in his development, he has to become more effective in the final third. He needs to produce better numbers in those attacking areas."

Vilakazi impressed for the national Under-23 side in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar, but Da Cruz says the level of competition cannot be compared with senior club football. He also identified what he believes is the youngster's most natural position.

"We have used him in different roles. In certain phases of play, he occupies a wide position, while in other phases he moves into central areas.

"He has also played as a No. 10, particularly when (Mdu) Shabalala has not been available.

"What interests me is the versatility of the player, his ability to play out wide and also his ability to operate in central positions when the situation requires it," Da Cruz said.

"For me, it is difficult to say that he is better with the national team than he is with his club because the levels of competition are not the same.

"How can you compare a player performing against Madagascar with a player facing Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns? It is not the same level of evaluation.

"When he plays for the national youth team, he is playing against other young players. When he plays for Kaizer Chiefs, he is competing against senior professionals.

"But what is certain is that Vilakazi is a player who is more naturally suited to playing centrally than out wide."