FIFA presidential candidate Kozo Tashima has said he wants to have a discussion with French opponent Philippe Diallo ahead of the election in March 2027.

Kashima and Diallo were confirmed as the only candidates challenging sitting FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the upcoming elections.

In an interview with French outlet L'Equipe, Tashima reached out his hand to FFF President Diallo.

"I want to have a discussion with Philippe Diallo, and if the question of a joint candidacy or closer cooperation comes up during that exchange, I fully intend to listen with an open mind," Tashima said.

On Tuesday, after being confirmed as UEFA's candidate in the presidential race, Diallo offered to work together during a press conference in Paris, referring to a possible alliance with the honorary president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), who has served on the FIFA Council.

"My aim is to talk with him so that we can join forces and ensure that as many of us as possible carry a shared message," Diallo said.

While leaving the door open to discussions and declaring himself "completely aligned" with the head of the FFF, who has notably called for "collegial governance" at the helm of FIFA, Kozo Tashima criticised the European confederation's late process for selecting a candidate.

"At first, no one on the UEFA side seemed willing to stand. If their position was truly to oppose Infantino, I wonder what would have happened if I myself had not decided to run," he said, referring to Arsene Wenger's refusal to become a candidate.

Tashima also expressed reservations about the need to withdraw his candidacy, questioning the "best tactic" for beating Infantino: "Is simply recognising that our programmes are similar enough to decide to unite or work together?"

The FIFA presidential elections are set to take place during the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18th, 2027.