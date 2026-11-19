The start of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at Man Utd throws up a number of interesting questions, not least what formation he will favour, which players he will rely on and, within a few weeks, which players will be bought and sold in order to begin to shape the team as the Argentine prefers.

For United supporters, it's another 'wait and see' appointment, though they can at least get a feel for the style their new manager will play owing to his time spent with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Pochettino has to hit the ground running

On the face of it, Pochettino's hire is a sound enough appointment, though the same might've been said for Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick, and everyone knows how things turned out for the pair.

The board need this to be one last push of the reset button, for they can't continue hiring and firing ad infinitum.

To say, therefore, that 'Poch' needs to hit the ground running is a more than obvious statement.

Though the January transfer window is some six weeks away, there will need to be some decisions made almost immediately in terms of playing staff.

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Amad Diallo linked to Besiktas move

That makes life a little more difficult and uncomfortable for the manager, but he will have known what he was signing up for when he put pen to paper.

One player whose future could soon be front and centre is 24-year-old Amad Diallo, who, according to reports in Turkey, has been targeted by Besiktas.

The Super Lig giants will sell Milot Rashica during the winter transfer window, and they are already evaluating offers for Vaclav Cerny.

Therefore, they are in the market for a replacement and, clearly, they believe that should be Amad, who has a market value in the region of €45 million (£37.5m).

How has the winger fared over the past couple of seasons?

With only one assist to show for his nine appearances in all competitions this season, the player hasn't really begun the 2026/27 campaign in the best way, and whilst Pochettino arguably needs to be able to properly assess the relative merits of his playing staff, the lack of time to do so will really sharpen his focus.

Were the manager to let Amad enter into discussions to leave, at the very least, what would he be losing if he allowed the player to depart?

Amad Diallo's 2026/27 season numbers (Premier League only) Flashscore

From the start of 2024/25 to the present day, the winger has produced 12 assists, only behind Bruno Fernandes, and the Portuguese is also the only player well ahead of Amad's 13 goals.

For perspective, Benjamin Sesko, Casemiro and Matheus Cunha have scored 14 apiece in the same time frame, and Bryan Mbeumo has 16. Only they and the United captain (34 goals) have surpassed their teammates' output.

Amad's 1,180 passes attempted to end in the final third of the pitch is the third-highest amount, though his 83.14 per cent success rate is better than those players who have finished higher in this metric in terms of the number of passes made (Fernandes, Diogo Dalot), which has helped him to recent Flashscore player ratings around the 6.6 mark.

Amad Diallo's recent Flashscore player ratings Flashscore

An 87.32 per cent pass completion rate, more generally, is also higher than Fernandes and Dalot's, though they are again the two players to have created more than Amad's 155 chances.

Looking at big chances created, 19 might not sound like too high a number, until you realise that, once again, there's just Bruno above him in the pecking order.

Amad Diallo's career numbers Flashscore

In terms of crossing ability, for those players who have made over 20 since the start of 24/25, no one comes close to Amad's 32.79 per cent completion percentage, adding another string to his bow.

Even with his one-on-one duelling ability, he's in the top five United players, and whilst he only just scrapes into the top 10 in terms of the number of tackles attempted (105), a tackle success rate of 71.43 per cent puts him at the very top.

Decisions, decisions...

The player himself has made no noises to suggest that he isn't happy at Old Trafford, and based on his output to date, Pochettino could make a very grave error to even consider allowing Amad to move on.

Of course, difficult decisions are all part of being a Man Utd manager, and some that the Argentine does make are unlikely to prove popular with players, staff and supporters.

However, if the Red Devils are finally going to get back to the top table of domestic and European football, the club need to ensure that the man in charge has time to do as he sees fit.

If this appointment goes the same way as the last couple, for any number of reasons, who knows where United will end up in future...