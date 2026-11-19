38-year-old forward Nadia Nadim is back in the national team squad, having ended her international career following the 2025 European Championship.

Danish national team head coach Jakob Michelsen had a major surprise in store for Thursday’s squad announcement ahead of the women’s national team’s upcoming training camp in late November.

Nadia Nadim, who ended her international career following the 2025 European Championship, is back in the squad.

The 38-year-old forward returned home to the Danish top flight after the European Championship, where she has been in great form for the Danish champions, HB Koge.

"I gave a lot of thought to my future this summer, but I realized that I’m not done with football yet. I remain ambitious, and I feel in great shape—both physically and in terms of my football. That has motivated me to go all in. Consequently, I’ve told Jakob that I’m available if he believes the national team can use me," says Nadia Nadim in a press release from the DBU (Danish Football Association).

Michelsen has decided that he does need Nadim. Nadim scored 16 goals in 16 matches for HB Koge last season, and she has already found the back of the net nine times in eight matches this current season.

"Nadia has delivered consistently strong performances in both the top league and the Champions League, where she has made a real impact thanks to her qualities and extensive experience. Now that Nadia is available for the national team again, we have included her in our sporting assessment for this training camp, on equal footing with everyone else", says Jakob Michelsen in the press release.

Nadia Nadim has 108 international caps to her name and has scored 38 goals for Denmark.