On the pitch, it's been a fantastic season for KIF Orebro, winning 19 of their 26 matches in the Elitettan - the second-tier of women's football in Sweden.

The side can feel quite hard done by that their tally of 59 points not only saw them miss out on the title by two points, but it was only good enough for third place, sending them to the promotion/relegation play-off for a place in the 2027 Allsvenskan.

Off the pitch, it has been a totally different story, as financial trouble has left the club 1.5 million SEK (approx. 135,000 EUR) in debt - with some reports suggesting the total is higher - and earlier in November the club was handed a bankruptcy petition by the Swedish Tax Agency.

The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) bans bankrupt clubs from taking part in its competitions, yet as the club has only been handed a petition, rather than be declared bankrupt, KIF Orebro are intending to play their play-off tie against Rosengard.

The first leg is set for today (19th November) in Orebro, with Rosengard hosting the second leg on 22nd November.

KIF's bankruptcy hearing is set for 25th November, after which, if bankruptcy is declared, the SvFF will determine whether or not the club will continue to play next season, be that as an Allsvenskan or Elitettan club.

"The possibility for us to exclude a club according to the competition regulations only applies when a team has been declared bankrupt," explained Victor Abrahamsson, head of competition at the SvFF.

"If KIF Orebro were to go bankrupt, it is up to our competition committee to decide whether they should be excluded from the competition according to our competition regulations. That is the general rule that applies," he continued.

Much of the club's financial problems arose after it was fined 750,000 SEK for misleading the licensing committee during an examination of the club's elite licence application in 2023.

Follow the Allsvenskan Women Promotion/Relegation play-off on Flashscore.