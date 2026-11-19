FIFA has appointed a five-member normalisation committee to oversee the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The world football governing body confirmed the appointments in a letter dated November 18, 2026, addressed to NFF Deputy General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme, following consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The committee includes Sampson Ebomhe, former Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi, Godwin Enakhena, Dr Joe Abah and Amina Yerima.

The appointments follow a decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council on October 22 to intervene in the administration of Nigerian football.

The committee has been tasked with managing the NFF's day-to-day operations, implementing governance reforms and overseeing the process leading to fresh elections.

Its mandate, which is expected to run until no later than May 31, 2027, includes reviewing the federation's statutes to strengthen stakeholder representation, promote inclusiveness and reduce the size of the NFF Executive Committee.

Working alongside FIFA and CAF, the committee will also examine possible amendments to the NFF Electoral Code aimed at improving transparency, accountability and good governance.

Shehu Gusau Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Further reforms are expected to cover state football associations, domestic leagues and other relevant stakeholders, with the newly elected NFF leadership subsequently responsible for supervising their implementation.

Another key responsibility will be organising elections for a new NFF leadership in accordance with the revised statutory framework and under the supervision of the federation's electoral committees.

FIFA confirmed that the five committee members would assume their responsibilities immediately, although their appointments remain subject to eligibility checks by the FIFA Review Committee.

The governing body also stipulated that none of the appointees would be permitted to contest positions in the forthcoming NFF elections, even if they resign or have their appointments revoked before the conclusion of their mandate.

Ibrahim Gusau resigned as NFF president following mounting criticism of Nigerian football's administration and a series of disappointing results involving the country's national teams.

His departure, alongside General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and several executive committee members, came amid growing pressure after the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Nigeria's U20 team also missed out on the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, while the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for consecutive World Cups further intensified scrutiny.

The federation also faced questions over the reported investigation into the management of a ₦17 billion federal government intervention fund approved in 2024.