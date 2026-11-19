Randy Waldrum will take Malawi to the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil

Former Nigeria women’s national team coach Randy Waldrum has returned to the dugout this time with Malawi after he was appointed to take charge of the Scorchers on Wednesday, November 18th.

Malawi’s Football Association confirmed the arrival of the American to replace Lovemore Fazili, who has dropped to the assistant role after guiding the national team to World Cup qualification.

Waldrum will now prepare the Malawi Scorchers ahead of their historic first appearance at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

"The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has unveiled experienced American coach Randy Waldrum as the new coach of the Malawi national women’s football team, the Scorchers, on a two-year contract," read a statement from the Malawi FA.

"Waldrum, who previously coached Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, takes charge of the Scorchers as they prepare for their historic first appearance at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil."

The statement added: "Waldrum will be deputised by Lovemore Fazili, who guided Malawi to World Cup qualification, alongside the rest of the technical team that worked with the Scorchers during their successful qualification campaign."

Waldrum has promised an attack-minded game, adding that he has been following Malawi’s progress in women's football.

'I love to control games'

"I watched the games during WAFCON and followed the team very closely," said Waldrum. "Over the next few days, before we head to China, I will spend some time with the team in camp.

"If you know anything about my background, I am a very attack-minded coach. I love to control games through possession."

On his plans for the World Cup, he said: "The modern game involves a lot of attacking transitions, and you need that quality in your team. I know that quality is already there with the talent you have.

"One thing we have to understand as we prepare for the World Cup is that playing in Africa has its own challenges and level of competition.

"It is unique compared to other parts of the world, and I learnt that during my time with the Super Falcons."

Malawi FA President Fleetwood Haiya said on Waldrum’s appointment: "This is another important day as we continue to fulfil the commitments of our strategic plan.

"When we took office, we promised Malawians that we would invest in building a sustainable women’s national team and developing women’s football.

"The appointment of coach Randy is part of that commitment. We want to strengthen the technical team and ensure there is a clear pathway for our players, from grassroots to elite football."

'Randy brings that experience'

On Fazili, who now deputises for Waldrum, Haiya said: "I want to recognise coach Fazili and his technical team for the wonderful job they did at WAFCON and for leading us to the World Cup.

"They did a very good job. However, the World Cup is another bigger stage, and we felt it was important to bring in someone with the qualifications and experience of coaching at that level.

"Randy brings that experience, qualification and competence."

Waldrum started his coaching career at Austin College in 1982, leading the men’s soccer team to a 4-12-1 record. In 1988, he was the head men’s soccer coach at Texas Wesleyan University, and compiled a 6–10 record.

From 1989 to 1994, he coached both the men's and women's soccer teams at the University of Tulsa. He posted a 66-33-6 record with the men, and a 61-36-9 record with the women.

In 1996, he founded the Baylor University women's soccer program and went 46-14-3 from 1996 to 1998.

He was the head women’s soccer coach at the University of Notre Dame from 1999 through 2013, where the team's record in 15 seasons was 292-58-17.