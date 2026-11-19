Sundowns and Chiefs meet for the 10th time in the League Cup competition

Kaizer Chiefs’ 2025 Nedbank Cup semi-final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns ended a 15-year wait for cup success against the Brazilians, and they will be looking for a repeat when the teams face off in the Carling Knockout semi-finals on Sunday.

Chiefs have traditionally had the upper hand in cup clashes between the two clubs, but Sundowns enjoyed a long period of dominance between 2010 and 2025 that was finally ended in that Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Since their first cup meeting in 1983, the clubs have met 33 times, with Chiefs winning 14, Sundowns eight and 11 games ending in draws.

If penalty shootout victories are included, Chiefs lead that head-to-head 20-10, having won two-thirds of the 30 matches that produced a winner.

Their first cup meeting came in the 1983 JPS Knockout Cup quarter-finals, when Chiefs won 2-0 through goals from Simon 'Bull' Lehoko and Marks Maponyane.

The first final between the clubs came in the 1992 BP Top Eight, when former Sundowns player Donald 'Ace' Khuse scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for Chiefs.

Chiefs have, in fact, won eight of the nine finals the two teams have contested, an extraordinary record of dominance.

Chiefs' 1-0 Telkom Knockout quarter-final victory in March 2010, secured by a late Mandla Masango goal, proved to be their last cup success against Sundowns for 15 years.

Sundowns subsequently took control of the knockout rivalry, winning five successive cup ties against Chiefs between 2012 and 2024.

The Brazilians claimed a 4-1 victory in the 2012/13 MTN8 quarter-finals before finally ending their cup final hoodoo against Chiefs in December 2015.

Leonardo Castro, Thabo Nthethe and Hlompho Kekana scored as Sundowns won the 2015/16 Telkom Knockout final 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. It remains their only cup final victory over Chiefs.

Sundowns inflicted their heaviest cup defeat on Chiefs in November 2024, winning 4-0 in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals at FNB Stadium. Iqraam Rayners scored twice, while Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau were also on target.

The most recent cup meeting between the clubs came in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals in April 2025, also at Loftus Versfeld, the venue for Sunday's showdown.

Sundowns took the lead when Teboho Mokoena struck with a superb free-kick just before halftime.

But Chiefs produced a spirited second-half comeback, with Wandile Duba equalising in the 57th minute before substitute Ashley du Preez struck the winner in the 89th.

Chiefs went on to defeat Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final, ending their 10-year trophy drought.

Sunday's match will be the 10th knockout tie between the clubs in the League Cup competition, which has been played under various sponsorship names since 1982.

Chiefs have historically enjoyed greater success in this particular tournament, winning seven of the previous nine ties to Sundowns' two.

It will be the first time Chiefs and Sundowns have faced each other in a League Cup semi-final, although they have contested four finals in the competition.