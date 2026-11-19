French tactician Claude Le Roy has resigned as national team head coach of Congo following the team’s heartbreaking 1-0 home defeat against Comoros in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON) on Tuesday.

Ben Chayeel Hamada scored what proved to be the game’s lone goal after 32 minutes, as Comoros raised their tally to seven points to boost their qualification hopes.

With Namibia on three points and Congo trailing the pack with two points, Cameroon (10 points) secured their finals ticket with two matches to go.

The French coach submitted his resignation on Tuesday, November 17th, following a dismal evening marked by another poor performance from his team in Brazzaville.

'I have failed my task'

"I have failed in the task entrusted to me. I am going to submit my resignation," the 78-year-old coach stated during a press conference, taking full responsibility for the national team's disappointing results.

"Although qualification is still mathematically possible, it would take a miracle. We would need to win our remaining two matches and hope that Comoros lose both of theirs.

"It is still possible, but the best solution is to put things back on the right track."

In the four matches played during these qualifiers, Congo have failed to secure a single victory and have earned only two points. The Red Devils currently sit at the bottom of Group G.

Congo kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Namibia, drew 1-1 against Cameroon, drew 0-0 against Comoros, before the latest 1-0 defeat against Comoros.

Arriving with the ambition of revitalising the national team and guiding the Red Devils to the final phase of the 2027 AFCON, the French coach threw in the towel amidst an inevitable sporting crisis.

Appointed in June 2026, Le Roy had returned eleven years after his first tenure - a period notably highlighted by a quarter-final appearance at the 2015 AFCON.

The 78-year-old gained prominence at international level coaching the Cameroon and Ghana national teams, winning the 1988 African Cup of Nations with the former.

His achievements in leading the Indomitable Lions to be runners-up in the 1986 African Cup of Nations, and then champions in the 1988 competition, are often cited as his greatest managerial accomplishments.

He then took charge of Senegal when they reached the quarter-finals at the 1992 AFCONs, and returned to Cameroon to lead them during the World Cup in 1998. In between, he also coached the Malaysia national team from 1994 to 1995.

In February 2008, Le Roy led Ghana to 14th position in the FIFA World Rankings, their highest position ever, but quit the post in May 2008.

Leroy became the new coach of the Congo in 2015, but resigned after leading the team to the qualifying round of the World Cup in 2018.

Before joining Congo, he also coached Togo, where he replaced Tom Saintfiet, but resigned on April 12th, 2021 having failed to lead the side to the African Cup of Nations.