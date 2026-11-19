Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is thankful for the ⁠support he received after falling ill and collapsing but said on Thursday he was eager ‌to go back to football normality, with the focus on results.

Kompany ‌returns to the bench on Friday after ‌almost a month out. The Belgian coach had been rushed ‌to hospital on October 23 after collapsing during a ‌second-team training session, having nursed a virus in the days before.

He was diagnosed with a meningeal irritation and was ‌discharged from hospital a few days later.

"I am ⁠thankful for the ‌support," Kompany told a press conference, sporting a strapped shoulder ​after surgery unrelated to the virus. "I had immediate support from the club and the doctors. ​You try not to think about what could have happened."

Kompany, speaking before Bayern host FC Koln in ⁠the league on Friday, ​said he had undergone scores of tests and was healthy.

"I feel good. I had a long process ... and now is the time for the next step. I would ‌just like for everything to go back to normal as quickly as possible," he said.

Win probability Flashscore

Kompany, in his third season at Bayern, said it was interesting to see the team from a different perspective, especially their 2-0 win at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Bayern won four and drew one of their five matches under assistant coach Aaron Danks.

The ‌Bavarians are in top spot in the Bundesliga, ​ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, and ‌are unbeaten in four matches in the Champions League.

"I am here, what happened has happened and it can happen to anyone," Kompany said. "From tomorrow, it will be back to normal about games ⁠lost and games ⁠won and hopefully this ‌will be the priority."