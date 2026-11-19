France international Aurelien Tchouameni has penned a four-year contract extension with Real Madrid, the La Liga giants confirmed Thursday.

Real Madrid said the 50-times capped French midfielder had agreed a deal with last year's La Liga runners-up until June 30, 2032.

Although hampered at the start of the season by a groin injury picked up during the World Cup, the 26-year-old whose previous contract was set to expire in June 2028, quickly reclaimed his spot under new coach Jose Mourinho.

The former Monaco player, who came up through the youth ranks at Bordeaux, is currently in his fifth season with Real Madrid, with whom he has won eight trophies, including a Champions League title and a La Liga crown in 2024.